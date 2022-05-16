Wattum is Attending Consensus 2022 by CoinDesk

MIAMI, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wattum is pleased to announce that they will be attending this year’s Consensus 2022 by CoinDesk festival, which will take place from June 9–12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Wattum will be attending the event as an exhibitor, connecting with clients and fellow members of the crypto community at booth 264.



The world’s longest-running crypto festival and CoinDesk’s largest annual event, Consensus 2022 will draw thousands of attendees, speakers, and sponsors from across the globe to celebrate all things crypto, blockchain, and decentralization. Although the event is not exclusive to Bitcoin or Bitcoin mining, Bitcoin-related issues are expected to play an important role throughout the week, as the digital coin has been central to a number of recent global events and developments.

The festival will feature a dense agenda of presentations covering topics such as finance, investment, regulation, DeFi, NFTs, Web 3.0, and the metaverse. The long list of guest speakers includes Sam Bankman-Fried, Cathie Wood, Mike Novogratz, Cynthia Lummis, Neal Stephenson, Garry Kasparov, and Edward Snowden, to name a few, along with hundreds of other industry movers and shakers.

The past year has proven an eventful one for Bitcoin and crypto mining, with many significant developments occurring within the mining sector and across the broader global economy. It has been a year of accelerating growth and evolution for Wattum as well, with a major expansion of their team along with an array of improvements to operations, products, and services.

Wattum is excited to take part in discussing current best practices in crypto mining, how developments within the past year have shaped the market, and what these developments will mean for the future of Bitcoin. Consensus 2022 marks the first time the event has been held in Texas, which is fast becoming a central hub for everything crypto, with Austin’s Mayor Steve Adler also scheduled to make an appearance at the event.

Tickets for Consensus 2022 are still available . Join the Wattum team in engaging with like-minded crypto enthusiasts and become a part of history in the making.

"Events like Consensus help generate momentum and unity among the crypto community and the industry as a whole. Coming together like this is vital to the growth and evolution of the crypto space, and we wouldn't want to miss it."