Vantage Drilling International Reports First Quarter Results for 2022

HOUSTON, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $14.9 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, based on the weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $36.0 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.



As of March 31, 2022, Vantage had approximately $78.6 million in cash, including $16.4 million of restricted cash, compared to $90.6 million in cash, including $17.3 million of restricted cash, at December 31, 2021. The Company used $8.2 million in cash from operations during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $15.4 million used during the same period of 2021.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “I am very proud that for the quarter, the Company achieved positive EBITDA1. We continue to see improving signs in the market as the recovery moves forward. Our focus remains on operating safely, efficiently and effectively for our clients.”

Mr. Toma continued, “In addition, we are making progress towards closing the previously announced sale of three of our jack-up rigs to the ADES Group, which we expect to occur in the second quarter of 2022. The sale will materially improve the liquidity profile of the Company.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision, preservation management and operating management services for third-party owned drilling units.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

1 EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance.







Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 44,913 $ 17,725 Management fees 1,103 98 Reimbursables and other 12,315 2,343 Total revenue 58,331 20,166 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 43,933 25,357 General and administrative 6,582 5,495 Depreciation 11,295 14,125 Total operating costs and expenses 61,810 44,977 Loss from operations (3,479 ) (24,811 ) Other (expense) income Interest income 4 100 Interest expense and other financing charges (8,504 ) (8,510 ) Other, net (775 ) (614 ) Total other expense (9,275 ) (9,024 ) Loss before income taxes (12,754 ) (33,835 ) Income tax provision 1,438 2,162 Net loss (14,192 ) (35,997 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 706 (13 ) Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (14,898 ) $ (35,984 ) EBITDA (1) $ 6,335 $ (11,287 ) Loss per share Basic and Diluted $ (1.14 ) $ (2.74 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, Basic and Diluted 13,115 13,115 (1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance. Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 8,425 $ 14,149 Deepwater 14,543 7,244 Managed Rigs 7,127 — Held for Sale 6,821 — Operations support 2,937 2,212 Reimbursables 4,080 1,752 Total operating costs and expenses $ 43,933 $ 25,357 Utilization Jackups 60.3 % 30.7 % Deepwater 98.8 % 49.1 % Held for Sale 41.5 % N/A





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,234 $ 73,343 Restricted cash 726 1,621 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5.0 million, each period 50,732 37,527 Materials and supplies 38,143 37,580 Assets held for sale 150,465 117,117 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,772 18,309 Total current assets 317,072 285,497 Property and equipment Property and equipment 645,622 645,622 Accumulated depreciation (276,751 ) (266,018 ) Property and equipment, net 368,871 379,604 Operating lease ROU assets 2,049 2,450 Other assets 31,915 31,843 Total assets $ 719,907 $ 699,394 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 45,836 $ 31,420 Other current liabilities 42,692 31,533 Liabilities held for sale 15,985 6,720 Total current liabilities 104,513 69,673 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $2,732 and $3,142, respectively 347,268 346,858 Other long-term liabilities 16,504 17,012 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, each period 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 633,810 633,847 Accumulated deficit (384,690 ) (369,792 ) Controlling interest shareholders' equity 249,133 264,068 Noncontrolling interests 2,489 1,783 Total equity 251,622 265,851 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 719,907 $ 699,394





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (14,192 ) $ (35,997 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation expense 11,295 14,125 Amortization of debt financing costs 410 410 Share-based compensation expense 26 306 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 365 (150 ) Gain on disposal of assets (1,893 ) (2,733 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (13,205 ) (430 ) Materials and supplies (482 ) 9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 155 (1,766 ) Other assets (16,639 ) (2,069 ) Accounts payable 23,165 (878 ) Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities 2,790 13,822 Net cash used in operating activities (8,205 ) (15,351 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (6,899 ) (456 ) Net proceeds from sale of assets 3,100 — Net proceeds from sale of Titanium Explorer — 13,557 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,799 ) 13,101 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net cash provided by financing activities — — Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (12,004 ) (2,250 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 90,608 154,487 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 78,604 $ 152,237







Vantage Drilling International Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Reconciliation of EBITDA 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (14,898 ) $ (35,984 ) Depreciation 11,295 14,125 Interest income (4 ) (100 ) Interest expense and other financing costs 8,504 8,510 Income tax provision 1,438 2,162 EBITDA $ 6,335 $ (11,287 )

