Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Publicly Held Units of Rattler Midstream LP

MIDLAND, Texas, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler”) today announced that, on May 15, 2022, they entered into a definitive agreement for Diamondback to acquire all of the publicly held common units representing the limited partner interests in Rattler not already owned by Diamondback and its subsidiaries. The agreement provides for an all-stock transaction whereby each public unitholder of Rattler would receive 0.113 of a share of common stock in Diamondback in exchange for each Rattler common unit owned, an exchange ratio that implies a premium of 17.3% for Rattler common units based on the closing prices of Rattler’s common units and Diamondback’s common stock as of May 13, 2022, and a premium of 9.3% based on Rattler’s and Diamondback’s 30 day volume-weighted average trading price as of the same date.



“The energy landscape has transformed dramatically since Rattler was taken public in 2019, and we believe this agreement to merge companies is in the best interests of both Diamondback and Rattler stakeholders,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback and of the general partner of Rattler. “This merger will allow both companies to benefit from the simplicity and scale of the combined entity going forward.”

The Conflicts Committee of the board of directors of Rattler’s general partner, composed of independent directors, unanimously approved the merger agreement after consultation with its independent legal and financial advisors. The merger agreement was subsequently unanimously approved by the board of directors of Rattler’s general partner. Diamondback E&P LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Diamondback and the holder of a majority of the outstanding units of Rattler, has voted its units to approve the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is acting as legal advisor to Diamondback. Evercore is acting as financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Conflicts Committee of the board of directors of Rattler’s general partner.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Rattler Midstream LP is a Delaware limited partnership formed by Diamondback Energy to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets. Rattler owns crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream assets in the Permian Basin that provide services to Diamondback Energy and third party customers under primarily long-term, fixed-fee contracts. For more information, please visit www.rattlermidstream.com.

