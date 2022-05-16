Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 9 May to Thursday 12 May:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|60,165
|1,204,785,591
|9 May 2022
|360
|19,516.8100
|7,026,052
|10 May 2022
|360
|19,444.9700
|7,000,189
|11 May 2022
|370
|19,208.9500
|7,107,312
|12 May 2022
|400
|18,607.4000
|7,442,960
|Total 9-12 May 2022
|1,490
|28,576,512
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 May 2022*
|1,579
|19,421.4981
|30,666,546
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|4,531
|89,491,751
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|63,234
|1,264,028,649
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|326,542
|6,950,992,851
|9 May 2022
|1,443
|20,245.1000
|29,213,679
|10 May 2022
|1,443
|20,050.4100
|28,932,742
|11 May 2022
|1,481
|19,679.0900
|29,144,732
|12 May 2022
|1,602
|19,009.0500
|30,452,498
|Total 9-12 May 2022
|5,969
|117,743,651
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 May 2022*
|4,791
|19,725.8588
|94,506,590
|Bought from the Foundation 12 May 2022*
|1,520
|19,725.8588
|29,983,305
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|18,130
|367,858,712
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|338,822
|7,193,226,398
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 165,181 A shares and 758,056 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.76% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 16 May 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815
