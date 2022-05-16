English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 9 May to Thursday 12 May:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 60,165 1,204,785,591 9 May 2022 360 19,516.8100 7,026,052 10 May 2022 360 19,444.9700 7,000,189 11 May 2022 370 19,208.9500 7,107,312 12 May 2022 400 18,607.4000 7,442,960 Total 9-12 May 2022 1,490 28,576,512 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 May 2022* 1,579 19,421.4981 30,666,546 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 4,531 89,491,751 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 63,234 1,264,028,649 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 326,542 6,950,992,851 9 May 2022 1,443 20,245.1000 29,213,679 10 May 2022 1,443 20,050.4100 28,932,742 11 May 2022 1,481 19,679.0900 29,144,732 12 May 2022 1,602 19,009.0500 30,452,498 Total 9-12 May 2022 5,969 117,743,651 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 May 2022* 4,791 19,725.8588 94,506,590 Bought from the Foundation 12 May 2022* 1,520 19,725.8588 29,983,305 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 18,130 367,858,712 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 338,822 7,193,226,398

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 165,181 A shares and 758,056 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.76% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 16 May 2022

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

