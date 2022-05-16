Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 9 May to Thursday 12 May:     
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)60,165 1,204,785,591
9 May 202236019,516.81007,026,052
10 May 202236019,444.97007,000,189
11 May 202237019,208.95007,107,312
12 May 202240018,607.40007,442,960
Total 9-12 May 20221,490 28,576,512
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 May 2022*1,57919,421.498130,666,546
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)4,531 89,491,751
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)63,234 1,264,028,649
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)326,542 6,950,992,851
9 May 20221,44320,245.100029,213,679
10 May 20221,44320,050.410028,932,742
11 May 20221,48119,679.090029,144,732
12 May 20221,60219,009.050030,452,498
Total 9-12 May 20225,969 117,743,651
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 May 2022*4,79119,725.858894,506,590
Bought from the Foundation 12 May 2022*1,52019,725.858829,983,305
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)18,130 367,858,712
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)338,822 7,193,226,398

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 165,181 A shares and 758,056 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.76% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 16 May 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

  

