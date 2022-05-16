Global Coating Additives Markets, 2022-2027 - Focus on Acrylic, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additives, Anti-foaming, Wetting and Dispersion, Rheology Modification, Biocides, & Impact Modifiers

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coating Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global coating additives market reached a value of US$ 9.31 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 12.37 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.60% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Coating additives are substances added to a coating material in small amounts to improve or modify specific qualities of an object during its manufacturing, storage, transportation, or application. They include thickeners, emulsifiers, dispersants, pigments, defoamers, leveling agents, photo-stabilizers, and curing catalysts.

They offer surface activity, vapor pressure, solubility parameter, and chemical stability to coatings. In addition, as coating additives provide improved durability, better aesthetic appeal, and resistance against corrosion that can enhance the texture and overall finish of coatings, they find extensive applications in architecture, automotive, and furniture industries across the globe.



Coating Additives Market Trends

At present, there is a rise in the demand for environment-friendly products around the world. This, along with the growing utilization of raw materials that enhance the quality and application of coating formulations, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, the increasing awareness among individuals about the benefits of coating additives is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, there is a rise in the demand for multifunctional additives to improve combustion efficiency and reduce emissions and carbon footprints.

This, coupled with the increasing consumer preferences for a durable and aesthetic finish of objects, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to End-users. Besides this, the growing construction of residential and commercial buildings due to rapid urbanization is catalyzing the demand for coating additives.

Additionally, the rising number of vehicle renovations and need for aesthetic automotive coatings are bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing employment of coating additives in decorative paints and advanced aerospace coatings is positively influencing the market.

Other growth-inducing factors are rising research and development (R&D) activities and the burgeoning construction industry.

Breakup by Type:

Acrylic

Fluoropolymers

Urethanes

Metallic Additives

Others

Breakup by Function:

Anti-foaming

Wetting and Dispersion

Rheology Modification

Biocides

Impact Modification

Others

Breakup by Formulation:

Water-borne Coating

Solvent-borne Coating

Solventless Coating

Others

Breakup by Application:

Architectural

Industrial

Automotive

Wood and Furniture

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

