Eliem Therapeutics Reports First Quarter Financial and Business Highlights

SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELYM), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We are excited about the potential of our pipeline in multiple neuronal excitability disorders,” said Bob Azelby, president and chief executive officer of Eliem Therapeutics. “While disappointed by the negative outcome of ETX-810 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, we look forward to providing the topline Phase 2a data for ETX-810 in lumbosacral radicular pain, the chronic pain indication with the most robust precedent clinical validation for this mechanism, in the third quarter of 2022. In addition to ETX-810, we remain committed to the development of our ETX-155 program in depression and epilepsy and will provide an update on our path forward once we complete our previously reported root cause analysis relating to the interim results from our Phase 1b photosensitive epilepsy trial. Due to our strong balance sheet, we also intend to advance our novel Kv7 channel opener program into IND-enabling studies this year and we continue to believe this program has potential to be best-in-class.”

Program Updates and Anticipated Key Milestones

ETX-810 in chronic pain: ETX-810 is a novel, new chemical entity prodrug of the bioactive lipid palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a clinical trial in subjects with lumbosacral radicular pain (LSRP), commonly referred to as sciatica. The Company announced the completion of enrollment of the LSRP Phase 2a trial in April 2022, with topline data expected in the third quarter of 2022. In addition, in April 2022, the Company reported topline data from its Phase 2a trial in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP), which did not meet the primary endpoint.

ETX-155 in depression and epilepsy: ETX-155 is a novel GABA A receptor positive allosteric modulator that the Company plans to evaluate in subjects with major depressive disorder (MDD), perimenopausal depression (PMD), and epilepsy. In March 2022, the Company received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the investigational new drug application (IND) for two Phase 2a clinical trials for ETX-155 in patients with MDD and PMD. In April 2022, the Company reported that interim results from the first three subjects in its Phase 1b proof-of-concept trial for ETX-155 in photosensitive epilepsy were inconclusive, and that this was attributed to a lower-than-expected drug exposure in these subjects relative to exposures observed in Phase 1. The Company is in the process of investigating the root cause of this reduced exposure and has elected to delay enrollment of the Phase 2a MDD and PMD trials pending further information from this root cause investigation.

Kv7.2/3 channel opener program: The Company’s preclinical program targets the Kv7.2/3 potassium channel, a target that has been shown to control neuronal excitability and that has clinical validation in pain and epilepsy. The Company remains on track to initiate IND-enabling studies in 2022.

Anxiolytic for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD): The Company is in early preclinical development of a novel, rapid-acting, non-sedating, non-addictive anxiolytic for the potential treatment of GAD. The Company is continuing the preclinical development of this program with the intent to provide a development plan update later in 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and short- and long-term marketable securities was $149.9 million as of March 31, 2022, as compared to $47.9 million as of March 31, 2021. This includes net proceeds from the Company’s August 2021 initial public offering. The Company’s current cash, cash equivalents and short- and long-term marketable securities are expected to fund operations through at least 2023.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $8.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2021.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $4.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2021.

Net loss: Net loss was $13.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $18.6 million for the same period in 2021. The same period in 2021 included a non-recurring $11.7 million expense related to a change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Assets March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,931 $ 46,922 Short-term marketable securities 92,010 89,558 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,342 11,772 Total current assets $ 133,283 $ 148,252 Operating lease right-of-use assets 807 — Long-term marketable securities 25,911 24,919 Other long-term assets 2,418 70 Total assets $ 162,419 $ 173,241 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 847 1,404 Accrued expenses 5,481 4,588 Accrued expenses, related party 109 39 Operating lease liabilities, current 459 Total current liabilities $ 6,896 $ 6,031 Other long-term liabilities — 7 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 381 — Total liabilities $ 7,277 $ 6,038 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 250,000,000

shares authorized; 26,567,681 shares issued and outstanding

at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 244,480 242,939 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (521 ) (123 ) Accumulated deficit (88,820 ) (75,616 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 155,142 $ 167,203 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 162,419 $ 173,241



