Worldwide Automotive Paints and Coatings Industry to 2028 - Players Include Berger Paints, PPG Industries, Concept Paints and KCC

As stated in this report, the global automotive paints and coatings market is expected to register growth at a compound annual growth rate of 4.97% in revenue over the period of 2022-2028.



The studied market's growth is supported by factors such as technological innovations in metallic pigments, rising demand for sanitary car interiors, and surged demand for passenger cars. Additionally, the new developments in coatings and specially designed coating for EVs are also opening new avenues for the automotive paints and coatings market.



On the contrary, the high cost of coatings, shortfalls in raw materials, and regulations negatively impact the global market's progress.



Regional Outlook

The global automotive paints and coatings market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



Geographically, North America is expected to register the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period. The US accounts for the highest demand for automotive paints and coatings owing to the presence of top automobile manufacturers, including Ford and Toyota. Further, the rising demand for vehicles is another factor supporting the market's robust growth. In this regard, the government incentives and open investment policy have increased the adoption of automotive, widening the scope and development of the automotive paints and coatings market.



Competitive Outlook

The notable companies explored in the automotive paints and coatings market are Berger Paints Ltd, PPG Industries Inc, Concept Paints, KCC Corporation, Sherwin Williams, Kansai Paint Co Ltd, Axalta Coating Systems, National Paints Factories Co Ltd, Akzo Nobel NV, RPM International Inc, HMG Paints Ltd, Valspar Corporation, BASF SE, Kapci Coatings, and Red Spot Paint.



BASF SE is engaged in providing petrochemicals, performance materials, coatings, and care chemicals. Its business segments include chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, agriculture solutions, and nutrition and care. The company offers products across the transportation, construction, electronics, nutrition, consumer goods, and agriculture industries. BASF has operations across multiple regions, including Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It is headquartered in Rhein, Germany.



9. Research Methodology & Scope

