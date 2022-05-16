New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wearable ECG Monitors Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277177/?utm_source=GNW

92 billion in 2021 to $2.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.6%. The market is expected to grow to $6.27 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%.



The wearable ECG monitor market consists of sales of ECG monitors embedded with optical sensors and designed to be affixed to a limb of the human (patient) body to monitor physiological information anytime and anywhere.The market consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of diagnostic wearable ECG monitors.



An ECG records the tiny electrical signals that are generated by the beating of the patient’s heart. An ECG provides data on the heart rate, the rhythm, the state of the conduction system and muscle tissue (heart attacks), and even the level of certain chemicals like potassium in the blood, and the effect of medication.



The main types of wearable ECG monitors are wired and wireless.The wired wearable ECG monitors refer to the devices that keep track of heart rhythm and operated on a wire.



These are of various grades such as consumer and clinical. These are used in applications such as atrial fibrillation, angina, atherosclerosis, cardiac dysrhythmia, congestive heart failure (CHF), coronary artery disease, heart attack, bradycardia, and tachycardia available at various sales channels such as online and pharmacy.



Western Europe was the largest region in the wearable ECG monitor market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the wearable ECG monitors market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



With the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), there has been a growing interest in developing wearable devices that can continuously monitor cardiac activity. According to American Heart Association’s Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2019, there are around 17.9 million deaths annually worldwide, and this number is expected to rise about 23.6 million by 2030. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person dies every 36 seconds in the USA from CVD. CVD account for nearly 836,546 deaths in the US alone. Cardiovascular diseases that include abnormalities in heart rhythm such as atrial fibrillation, ventricular fibrillation, and atrioventricular block require long-term monitoring. Additionally, since the mortality rate is high in CVD patients, the need for wearable devices that enable continuous heart monitoring is critical. The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is therefore driving the market for wearable ECG monitors for quick emergency response and earlier detection of heart malfunctioning



Wearable ECG monitors employ electrodes that contact the skin directly to monitor the health state and signal/trigger alarm to the care providers.However, currently, the requirement is the electrodes that are non-contact with the human body.



This is because by using the electrodes that are in contact with the human body, the body’s movement may be easily superimposed on the detected ECG signal, and for steady monitoring of ECG signal, it is necessary to effectively remove the motion artifact from the ECG signal. Therefore, wearable ECG monitors employing electrodes in contact with a human body and causing motion artifacts are likely to challenge the market.



Prolonged ambulatory rhythm monitoring is crucial for the diagnosis of intermittent arrhythmia.Conventional technologies for non-invasive rhythm monitoring include Holter monitoring or external cardiac event recorders.



However, these traditional technologies have limitations in terms of low sensitivity, low diagnostic yield, and poor patient compliance.Although implantable cardiac monitors (ICMs) help in long-term monitoring, it is an invasive method as it requires minor surgery and is also associated with significant costs.



Therefore there is an increasing demand for non-invasive ambulatory rhythm monitoring. Smart clothing technology is a novel, alternative tool for non-invasive ambulatory rhythm monitoring.



In July 2019, BioTelemetry, Inc., the leading remote medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce the cost of care, acquired ADEA Medical AB, an early-stage Swedish medical technology company that delivers remote health services in the Nordics. The acquisition is aligned with BioTelemetry’s longer-term strategy to increase its international footprint and offer its products and services to physicians and patients in the Nordics and other parts of Europe.



The countries covered in the wearable ECG monitor market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

