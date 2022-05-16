Global LEDs Used in Test/Measurement, Medical & Other Science Devices Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2031: Focus on Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LEDs Used in Test/Measurement, Medical & Other Science Devices Market Forecast Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021-2031 market estimates and forecasts are presented for the extensive study of the worldwide use of packaged Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) in Test/Measurement, Medical, and other Science devices.

The market data are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary:

North, Central, and South America (America)

Europe, plus Middle Eastern and African countries (EMEA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The LED market is segmented into the following sub-application categories:

Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring

Photo-therapy/Sanitation/Cell Regeneration/Curing

Instrumentation Light Source and Imaging

The market data for are also segmented by the following colors (type):

Red

Green

Blue

White

Multiple Color/Multiple Chip

UV and Other

Below, are four levels (or "food chain") of LEDs. For the purposes of this study, the study quantifies and provides a market forecast for "Level 2"

Level 1 - The chip or die

Level 2 - The Packaged LED Chip(s)

Level 3 - LED module / LED Lamp

Level 4 - LED luminaire (light fixture/light fitting with LED module/lamp)

The report provides the market data by the following functions:

Consumption Value (US$, million)

Quantity (number/units)

Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)

The value is determined by multiplying the number of units by the average selling price (ASP). The ASPs are based on the price of the packaged LED at the initial factory level. The value is then based on the end-use application and the end-use region.

Microsoft Excel- Data Base Structure

At each database level, the estimates and forecast for packaged LEDs are built from the bottom up, segmented by color type, arranged in a hierarchy, of the end-user types (applications) that use devices that the LEDs are used in, and arranged in a hierarchy and summed upward. The estimates and forecasts for each LED color type in each region are in terms of quantity (unit/each), value (US$ Million), and average selling price.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 Unpackaged and Packaged LEDs

1.3 LEDs - Technology Overview

1.4 Barriers to Growth in the Military/Government Sector

1.5 COVID-19 Pandemic Brief

2. LEDs Used in Test/Measurement & Medical Science Devices Market Forecast

2.1 Overview

2.2 Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring

2.3 Photo-therapy/Sanitation/Cell Regeneration/Curing

2.4 Instrumentation Light Source and Imaging

3. Market Research Methodology, including COVID-19 adjustment explanation

4. Market Forecast Data Base - Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Tutorial

Addendum

Excel Data Base Spreadsheets (Global Market Forecast); Detailed Data: ASP ($, each); Quantity (Million); Value ($, Million) for all Regions

PowerPoint Market Forecast Summary Figures

