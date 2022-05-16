New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277175/?utm_source=GNW





The global 3d medical imaging devices market is expected to decline from $15.99 billion in 2021 to $15.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.9%. The market is expected to grow to $19.32 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.



The 3D medical imaging market consists of sales of 3D medical imaging equipment and related services. 3D medical imaging is used to create three dimensions’ visual representation of interior body parts for medical analysis with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI).



The main types in 3D medical imaging are ultrasound, X-ray, CT scan, and others.The x-rays are used to capture images that are 2D and create the illusion of 3D x-ray imaging.



The various applications are gynecology and obstetrics, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, and oncology that are used by various end-users such as diagnostic centers, hospitals, and research centers.



Western Europe was the largest region in the 3D medical imaging market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the 3D medical imaging market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing cases of injuries such as sports-related injuries contribute to the growth of the 3D medical imaging market.The increase in sports-related injuries is due to the increasing participation of individuals in organized and unorganized sports activities.



Moreover, the training of athletes with high strength and high load also results in more and more serious injuries.Sports injuries are mainly characterized by soft tissue injury.



The use of 3D medical imaging devices such as ultrasound diagnosis, X-ray radiography, MRI imaging provides an accurate and objective basis for the diagnosis.The 3D medical imaging devices help in the examination of muscle fascia injury, tendon injury, ligament injury, meniscus injury, articular cartilage, and bone fracture.



According to the Centre for the Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated that there are 775,000 emergency room visits due to the injuries in children who are participating in unorganized and organized sports activities. Thus, the increase in demand for 3D medical imaging devices favors the market growth.



The difficulties faced by the medical device industry owing to the COVID-19 outbreak such as the slowdown in orders and supply chain disruptions are likely to restraint the growth of the 3D medical imaging market over the next coming years.According to Medical Products Outsourcing (MPO) magazine published in April 2020, financial strains and supply chain disruptions are the major challenges faced by the medical devices industry.



The manufacturers are experiencing a modest slowdown in orders attributed to tight management of inventories due to fear of the spread of the virus and slow pace of reorders owing to the impact of the virus on businesses.Moreover, the managers are also hesitant in overseeing the new product launches in uncertain times.



This scenario is predicted to act as a major factor restraining the growth of the market shortly.



3D medical imaging device manufacturers are increasingly investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the diagnosis by giving accurate, hard-number measurements. AI provides efficiency in medical imaging, particularly when it comes to detecting organs or anomalies. For instance, by combining image visualization and AI, cardiologists can measure ejection fraction with high precision and in a much shorter period. Ejection fraction is a measurement of the percentage of blood leaving the heart each time it contracts. For instance, In November 2021, GE Healthcare, a company operating in 3D imaging devices unveiled 60 innovative technology solutions including artificial intelligence to transform healthcare to help patients and clinicians with an effective way of solutions. [i]



In February 2020, Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC or the Company) acquired EOS imaging, SA for a purchase price of about $88 million. With this acquisition, ATEC will integrate spine imaging and anatomical modeling for better operative performance and is expected to significantly increase the demand for ATEC hardware and EOS systems. EOS Imaging is a France-based medical device company leading in orthopedic medical imaging solutions.



The countries covered in the 3D medical imaging market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

