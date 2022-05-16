World Carotenoids Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Algatechnologies, BASF Cyanotech, Kemistar Industries and Vidya Europe

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Carotenoids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The carotenoid industries have prioritized the search for alternative sources in recent years. Microbial synthesis is a viable solution with high yields, speed, and low production costs. Because of the oxidative stress caused by sunshine, unfavorable environments, such as the Caatinga domain, are an appealing source of bacteria that produce biomolecules, particularly carotenoids.



The majority of commercialized carotenoids are derived via vegetable extraction and chemical synthesis. Seasonal and geographical fluctuation, for example, are uncontrollable issues in the manufacture and sale of these colors. Chemical synthesis, on the other hand, is a generally complex process that results in the development of dangerous and inappropriate waste when disposed of in the environment; also, this is not regarded safe for health. This causes widespread anxiety, which reverberates in several conversations regarding the unintended consequences of these synthetic pigments and their potential repercussions on human health. As a result, the synthesis of carotenoids by microbes is a realistic technique that fits the safety marketing appeal while also allowing for the rapid and efficient production of these natural colors on an industrial scale.



While no new types of carotenoids have come on the market in the last three years and no fundamentally new manufacturing technology has been introduced, the market for carotenoids has changed significantly for some product segments. Prices have dropped for a number of products while market value has risen for others.



Producers and users of carotenoids need an up-to-date analysis of the current situation and a well-documented forecast for future trends in the industry as the basis for their strategic and business planning. The report may also help players in other ingredient markets that are considering diversifying to determine whether carotenoids would be a good fit.



The report reviews the global markets for the following commercialized carotenoids:

Annatto

Astaxanthin

Beta-carotene

Beta-apo-8-carotenal

Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester

Canthaxanthin

Capsanthin and paprika extract

Lutein

Lycopene

Zeaxanthin

The Report Includes

An overview of the global market for carotenoids

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

A review of commercial carotenoids with the objective of providing detailed insight into production technologies, market developments and market dynamics

Details on Annatto, Astaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Beta-apo-8-carotenal, Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester, Canthaxanthin, Capsanthin and paprika extract, Lutein, Lycopene and Zeaxanthin, and coverage of their production process, regulatory framework, and applications

Information concerning the relevance of different production systems, application segments and regional distribution

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Algatechnologies Ltd., BASF SE, Cyanotech Corp., Kemistar Industries Inc and Vidya Europe



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Recent Developments in the Global Market

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Types of Commercial Carotenoids

Trends in Major Application Segments

Carotenoid Trends in Food

Carotenoid Trends in Feed

Carotenoid Trends in Cosmetics

Carotenoid Trends in Nutritional Supplements

Carotenoid Market

Competitiveness of Individual Carotenoids

Chapter 4 Principles of Production

Chemical Synthesis Route

Fermentation Route

The Algae Route: Open Pond System

The Algae Route: Photo-Bioreactor System

Extraction from Botanical Material

Extraction from Crude Palm Oil

Extraction of Bixin and Norbixin from Annatto Seed

Chapter 5 Industry Structure and Markets for Annatto

Chapter 6 Industry Structure and Markets for Astaxanthin

Chapter 7 Industry Structure and Markets for Beta-Carotene

Chapter 8 Industry Structure and Markets for Apo-Carotenal

Chapter 9 Industry Structure and Markets for Apo-Ester

Chapter 10 Industry Structure and Markets for Canthaxanthin

Chapter 11 Industry Structure and Markets for Capsanthin and Paprika Extracts

Chapter 12 Industry Structure and Markets for Lutein

Chapter 13 Industry Structure and Markets for Lycopene

Chapter 14 Industry Structure and Markets for Zeaxanthin

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Algatechnologies Ltd.

Allied Biotech Corp.

Basf

Carotech Berhad

Chr. Hansen

Cyanotech Corp.

Deinove Sas

Divis Laboratories Ltd.

Dohler Group

E.I.D. Parry

Hangzhou Pharmchemical Co. Ltd.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Koninklijke Dsm

Novus International

Syntake Chemical

Vidya Europe Sas

Wuhan Hezhong Bio-Chemical Manufacture Co. Ltd.

Wuhan Zipont Chem Tech Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Nhu Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5s0ds3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment