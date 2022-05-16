World Carotenoids Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Algatechnologies, BASF Cyanotech, Kemistar Industries and Vidya Europe

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Carotenoids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The carotenoid industries have prioritized the search for alternative sources in recent years. Microbial synthesis is a viable solution with high yields, speed, and low production costs. Because of the oxidative stress caused by sunshine, unfavorable environments, such as the Caatinga domain, are an appealing source of bacteria that produce biomolecules, particularly carotenoids.
The majority of commercialized carotenoids are derived via vegetable extraction and chemical synthesis. Seasonal and geographical fluctuation, for example, are uncontrollable issues in the manufacture and sale of these colors. Chemical synthesis, on the other hand, is a generally complex process that results in the development of dangerous and inappropriate waste when disposed of in the environment; also, this is not regarded safe for health. This causes widespread anxiety, which reverberates in several conversations regarding the unintended consequences of these synthetic pigments and their potential repercussions on human health. As a result, the synthesis of carotenoids by microbes is a realistic technique that fits the safety marketing appeal while also allowing for the rapid and efficient production of these natural colors on an industrial scale.
While no new types of carotenoids have come on the market in the last three years and no fundamentally new manufacturing technology has been introduced, the market for carotenoids has changed significantly for some product segments. Prices have dropped for a number of products while market value has risen for others.
Producers and users of carotenoids need an up-to-date analysis of the current situation and a well-documented forecast for future trends in the industry as the basis for their strategic and business planning. The report may also help players in other ingredient markets that are considering diversifying to determine whether carotenoids would be a good fit.
The report reviews the global markets for the following commercialized carotenoids:
- Annatto
- Astaxanthin
- Beta-carotene
- Beta-apo-8-carotenal
- Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester
- Canthaxanthin
- Capsanthin and paprika extract
- Lutein
- Lycopene
- Zeaxanthin
The Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for carotenoids
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- A review of commercial carotenoids with the objective of providing detailed insight into production technologies, market developments and market dynamics
- Details on Annatto, Astaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Beta-apo-8-carotenal, Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester, Canthaxanthin, Capsanthin and paprika extract, Lutein, Lycopene and Zeaxanthin, and coverage of their production process, regulatory framework, and applications
- Information concerning the relevance of different production systems, application segments and regional distribution
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Algatechnologies Ltd., BASF SE, Cyanotech Corp., Kemistar Industries Inc and Vidya Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Recent Developments in the Global Market
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Types of Commercial Carotenoids
- Trends in Major Application Segments
- Carotenoid Trends in Food
- Carotenoid Trends in Feed
- Carotenoid Trends in Cosmetics
- Carotenoid Trends in Nutritional Supplements
- Carotenoid Market
- Competitiveness of Individual Carotenoids
Chapter 4 Principles of Production
- Chemical Synthesis Route
- Fermentation Route
- The Algae Route: Open Pond System
- The Algae Route: Photo-Bioreactor System
- Extraction from Botanical Material
- Extraction from Crude Palm Oil
- Extraction of Bixin and Norbixin from Annatto Seed
Chapter 5 Industry Structure and Markets for Annatto
Chapter 6 Industry Structure and Markets for Astaxanthin
Chapter 7 Industry Structure and Markets for Beta-Carotene
Chapter 8 Industry Structure and Markets for Apo-Carotenal
Chapter 9 Industry Structure and Markets for Apo-Ester
Chapter 10 Industry Structure and Markets for Canthaxanthin
Chapter 11 Industry Structure and Markets for Capsanthin and Paprika Extracts
Chapter 12 Industry Structure and Markets for Lutein
Chapter 13 Industry Structure and Markets for Lycopene
Chapter 14 Industry Structure and Markets for Zeaxanthin
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
