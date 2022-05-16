New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277173/?utm_source=GNW



The global wearable blood pressure monitors market is expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $1.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. The market is expected to grow to $3.11 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%.



The wearable blood pressure monitors market consists of the sale of wearable blood pressure monitors and related services.The market comprises revenue generated by business enterprises that manufacture, develop and sell wearable blood pressure monitors.



Wearable blood pressure monitors are devices that continuously monitor blood pressure even during activities like exercises, sleep, etc. using technology that is connected to the person’s body. The data is stored and analyzed through an app.



The main products in wearable blood pressure monitors are wrist blood pressure monitor, upper arm blood pressure monitor, and finger blood pressure monitor.The wrist blood pressure monitor refers to the devices that can be used at home by individuals to measure blood pressure.



The various technologies involved in blood pressure monitors are Wi-Fi-based, Bluetooth based. These are used in hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others.



North America was the largest region in the wearable blood pressure monitors market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest market in wearable blood pressure monitors market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Increased demand for patient monitoring devices is expected to drive the wearable blood pressure monitors market.The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the rise in surgeries that need continuous monitoring has mainly increased the demand for patient monitoring devices.



Additionally, due to the growing awareness of a healthy lifestyle and fitness, individuals are interested in continuous monitoring of their health as it acts as a preventive measure while improving their health condition.The National Wearable Survey report by Valencell, a wearable technology company, states that two-thirds of customers owned a wearable device as they believe that it causes a positive impact on their health.



Nearly 55% of the respondents are interested in monitoring their blood pressure with the help of wearable technologies. Therefore, increased demand for monitoring devices is expected to drive the wearable blood pressure market.



With the increasing use of wearable technologies for healthcare services, the need for evaluating the accuracy and precision of these health trackers has increased in recent years.Studies showed that wearable technologies lack accuracy and precision which is likely to impact the market growth.



There are growing concerns regarding the accuracy of wearables.Accuracy is very much important for some health conditions.



Hypertension patients use wearable blood pressure monitors as their medications and treatment plans are based on blood pressure readings.Any wrong reading could be lethal.



A study published by the journal Nature in February 2020, investigating sources of inaccuracy in wearable optical heart rate sensors, showed differences in heart rate on lighter skin and darker skin. Differences in readings among different wearable devices, and during rest and active conditions were also noted. Therefore, a lack of precision is expected to hinder the growth of the wearable blood pressure monitors market.



Most of the wearable blood pressure monitoring technologies are under either experimental or research and development stage.Companies and researchers are studying different wearable technologies that monitor blood pressure.



For instance, video from a smartphone is used to detect blood pressure by the variation in facial blood vessels.Valencell, a health-tech company, is working on an earbud sensor for detecting blood pressure using photoplethysmography.



Also, the Akttia bracelet, a cuff-less technology that uses an optical sensor for monitoring blood pressure is under validation. Therefore, more R&D in this field is expected to provide growth opportunities for the wearable blood pressure market.



The countries covered in the wearable blood pressure monitors market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and USA.

