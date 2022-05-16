India Protective Coatings Market Report 2022: Focus on Water-Based Technologies, Solvent-Based Technologies, Powder Technologies

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India - Protective Coatings - 2022 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-depth report focuses on the top markets for protective coatings in India.



This report provides single country consumption estimates in both volume and value for protective coatings, with 2021 as the base year and forecasts to 2026.



The information in this report is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in the specific country, backed up by thorough secondary research and an in-house database of global paints and coatings market data.



Product Coverage

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2026)

Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency (2020 and 2021)

Market shares by company in volume (2020 and 2021)

Water-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

Solvent-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls Others)

Powder Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

End Use (Civil Engineering, Industrial, Machinery, Power Generation, Shipping Containers)

Protective (On-Shore, Off-Shore)

Type (Anti-corrosive, Intumescent, Protective Layer)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end use and type (2020 and 2021)

Key Topics Covered:

1. India Coatings Background

1.1 India - Background - Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

2. Foreword - Protective Coatings

3. India - Protective Coatings Overview and Distribution

4. India Protective Coatings Product Section

4.1 India - Market Overview

4.2 Historical Trends and Forecasts

