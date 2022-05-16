Malaysia Hospital (Public and Private) Markets Report 2022: Market Valued at $6,801.77 Million in 2021 and is Anticipated Achieve Market Value of $10,355.15 Million by 2027

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Hospital Market By Ownership (Public and Private), By Type (General, Multispecialty, and Specialty), By Type of Services (In-Patient Services and Out-Patient Services), By Bed Capacity, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Malaysia Hospital Market valued at USD6801.77 million in the year 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to achieve a market value of USD10355.15 million by 2027.

The market growth can be attributed to growing instances of diseases and rapidly increasing patient count in the country. Also, the rising instances of chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases and prolonged treatment for the same are expected to drive the growth of the Malaysia Hospital Market in the upcoming five years.

Rapidly expanding healthcare industry in the country and growing healthcare infrastructure along with the increasing number of hospitals in the country are supporting the growth of the Malaysia Hospital Market.

Moreover, the tendency of the population to invest in better healthcare services and increasing investments in the medical devices, therapeutic products & services along with the pharmaceutical products and better provisions of patient care are also aiding the growth of the Malaysia Hospital Market.



The government of the country is actively functioning towards advancing the healthcare services in the country. The medical tourism has also increased due to affordable healthcare as compared to western countries and the increasing number of expert professionals in the healthcare industry.

Recent COVID-19 pandemic situation that increased the patient count with 3,845,601 confirmed covid cases by March 2022, is also majorly responsible for increasing the demand for hospitals. The lack of hospitals led to establishment of temporary clinics, and healthcare centers all around the world and similar situation was in Malaysia too.

The pandemic showed the incapability of various countries including Malaysia in handling the pandemic situation, and thus increasing the need for construction of hospitals, hence further aiding the growth of the market in the forecast period.



The Malaysia Hospital Market is segmented by ownership, type, type of services, bed capacity, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on ownership the market is segmented into public and private. Public segment held the largest revenue shares of the market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of increasing investments from the government towards advancing the public healthcare infrastructure.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the market size of the Malaysia Hospital Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Malaysia Hospital Market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the Malaysia Hospital Market based on ownership, type, type of services, bed capacity, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Malaysia Hospital Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Malaysia Hospital Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new healthcare infrastructure, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Malaysia Hospital Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Malaysia Hospital Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Malaysia Hospital Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Malaysia Hospital Market

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

IHH Healthcare Berhad

Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care Sdn Bhd

Columbia Asia Group

Sunway Medical Centre Sdn. Bhd.

LYC Healthcare Berhad

Metro Healthcare Berhad

TMC Life Sciences Berhad

Optimax Holdings Berhad

Mahkota Medical Centre

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017 - 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F - 2027F

Malaysia Hospital Market, By Ownership:

Public

Private

Malaysia Hospital Market, By Type:

General

Multispecialty

Specialty

Malaysia Hospital Market, By Type of Services:

In-Patient Services

Out-Patient Services

Malaysia Hospital Market, By Bed Capacity:

100-500 Beds

Up to 100 beds

Above 500 beds

Malaysia Hospital Market, By Region:

West Malaysia

East Malaysia

