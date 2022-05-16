Freya Systems Hacks Professional Soccer Data To Predict Game Outcomes During Philly Tech Week

MEDIA, Pa., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Look out sports betting apps, Freya Systems found several teams that were able to predict game outcomes through data analytics. Team ML(s) achieved the highest score, followed by a solo player- Team Wildcard, and team Saint Joes MLB2 holds the runner up status.

On Friday, May 6th, Freya Systems kicked off the Philly Tech Week hackathon “Can you Predict MLS Game Outcomes?". Eighteen teams, representing ten Universities*, were given access to actual Major League Soccer data. The objective of the hackathon was to build a robust predictive model in Python or R that accurately determined the outcomes of the games played so far in the current 2022 season.

Each team had until Monday, May 9th to submit their work to be scored against a rubric developed by the Freya Systems Data Science team. Six of the teams completed the task and were scored. The winners were announced at a virtual event on Friday, May 13th.

Freya Systems is a local data analytics and custom software company; they have been Philly Tech Week participants since 2018. Ben Johnson, Co-Founder said “With Philadelphia bidding for the 2026 World Cup, and because of how well our own Philadelphia Union have been performing, we thought it would be the perfect foundation for our hackathon. The team at Freya Systems is very impressed with all of the teams’ work. Their work reinforces the power of using data to develop predictive solutions as well as the top-tier data analytics and data science talent that we have in this region.”

The teams receiving awards include:

Best overall team was Team ML(s): Eric Tran and Casey Ng of Philadelphia. They delivered an overall score of 0.356906.

Best Solo team was Team Wildcard: Thomas Wileman of Cary, North Carolina. He delivered an overall score of 0.345912.

Our runner-up team was Team Saint Joes MLB2: Michael Hornung and Will Darling, students at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. They delivered an overall score of 0.348685.

These teams walked away with Philadelphia Union prize packages including game tickets and team merchandise, PLUS of course, major league bragging rights.

The 2022 Philly Tech Week is the 12th annual celebration of the Philadelphia region’s technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

*University programs represented by our hackers: Drexel University, Temple University, St. Joseph’s University, University of Pennsylvania, Villanova University, West Chester University, New York University, Carnegie Mellon University, California Polytechnic State University and Duke University.



