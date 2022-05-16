RVL Pharmaceuticals plc to Present at Upcoming Conferences

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: RVLP) (“RVL” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming conferences as follows:
|H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, Miami Beach, FL
|Date:
|Tuesday, May 24, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m. ET
|Webcast:
|Click Here
|Jefferies Healthcare Conference, New York City, NY
|Date:
|Thursday, June 9, 2022
|Time:
|1:30 p.m. ET
|Webcast:
|Click Here
The webcasts will be available thereafter via the Company’s website www.rvlpharma.com website under the “Investor & News” section.
About RVL Pharmaceuticals plc
RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid, in adults. UPNEEQ is the first non-surgical treatment option approved by the FDA for acquired blepharoptosis.
