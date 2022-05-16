Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market Report 2022-2026: Growth in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market Bodes Well for Physician-Dispensed Products

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market to Reach US$28.3 Billion by the Year 2027

The global market for Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Skin Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR to reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hair Care segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.2% share of the global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 37.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 37.63% share in the global market.

China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Eye Care Segment Corners a 18% Share in 2020

In the global Eye Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Global Beauty Industry Recovers Cautiously from the Pandemic Impact

Dermatology Practices amid the Pandemic

A Peek into Future Skincare Trends

Beauty-from-Within Trend Scripts Inventive Plays for Cosmeceuticals & Delivery Formats

Competition

An Introduction to Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals

Types of Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals

Select Major Ingredients Used in Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals

Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals: Delivering Health and Beauty

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Physician-Dispensed Skin Care Products Lead the Global Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Physician Dispensing of Cosmeceuticals Drives Market Growth

Growth in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market Bodes Well for Physician-Dispensed Products

Aging Population Emerges as a Key Demographic Driver of Growth in the Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market

Societal Pressure to Look Young Peps Demand for Facial Aesthetics

Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With

Anti-Aging Products: The Prime Category in the Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Increased Focus on Skin Microbiome Paves Way for New Generation Skincare Products

Cosmeceuticals Receive Boost from Introduction of Lipid Nanoparticles

Skin Brightening and Lightening Products: Significant Opportunities for Growth

Stem Cell Products Transform Market

Select Popular Stem Cell Beauty Products

Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market

Factors Propelling the Cosmetic Botox Market: In a Nut Shell

Millennials: A Popular Demographic Group for Botulinum Toxin

Cosmeceutical Consumers: A Highly Informed, Aesthetically-Conscious Group

Rise in Young Population and Skin Conditions Such as Acne Drive Demand

Women Account for Highest Spends on Skin Care

Growing Trend towards Cosmeceuticals with Natural Ingredients

Focus on Finding Alternatives to Hydroquinone for Pigment Control Purposes

Manufacturers Widen Customer Base

Physician Dispensing of Cosmeceuticals Remains a Contentious Topic

Distribution Scenario

E-Commerce Channels Reinforce Sales of Physician Dispensed Products

Social Networking Emerges as an Effective Marketing Tool in the Beauty Space

An Insight into Notable Barriers to Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

