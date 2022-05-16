Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market Report 2022-2026: Growth in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market Bodes Well for Physician-Dispensed Products

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market to Reach US$28.3 Billion by the Year 2027
The global market for Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Skin Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR to reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hair Care segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.2% share of the global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 37.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 37.63% share in the global market.
China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Eye Care Segment Corners a 18% Share in 2020
In the global Eye Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- The Global Beauty Industry Recovers Cautiously from the Pandemic Impact
- Dermatology Practices amid the Pandemic
- A Peek into Future Skincare Trends
- Beauty-from-Within Trend Scripts Inventive Plays for Cosmeceuticals & Delivery Formats
- Competition
- An Introduction to Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals
- Types of Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals
- Select Major Ingredients Used in Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals
- Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals: Delivering Health and Beauty
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Physician-Dispensed Skin Care Products Lead the Global Market
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Myriad Benefits of Physician Dispensing of Cosmeceuticals Drives Market Growth
- Growth in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market Bodes Well for Physician-Dispensed Products
- Aging Population Emerges as a Key Demographic Driver of Growth in the Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market
- Societal Pressure to Look Young Peps Demand for Facial Aesthetics
- Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With
- Anti-Aging Products: The Prime Category in the Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market
- Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
- Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor
- Increased Focus on Skin Microbiome Paves Way for New Generation Skincare Products
- Cosmeceuticals Receive Boost from Introduction of Lipid Nanoparticles
- Skin Brightening and Lightening Products: Significant Opportunities for Growth
- Stem Cell Products Transform Market
- Select Popular Stem Cell Beauty Products
- Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market
- Factors Propelling the Cosmetic Botox Market: In a Nut Shell
- Millennials: A Popular Demographic Group for Botulinum Toxin
- Cosmeceutical Consumers: A Highly Informed, Aesthetically-Conscious Group
- Rise in Young Population and Skin Conditions Such as Acne Drive Demand
- Women Account for Highest Spends on Skin Care
- Growing Trend towards Cosmeceuticals with Natural Ingredients
- Focus on Finding Alternatives to Hydroquinone for Pigment Control Purposes
- Manufacturers Widen Customer Base
- Physician Dispensing of Cosmeceuticals Remains a Contentious Topic
- Distribution Scenario
- E-Commerce Channels Reinforce Sales of Physician Dispensed Products
- Social Networking Emerges as an Effective Marketing Tool in the Beauty Space
- An Insight into Notable Barriers to Market Growth
