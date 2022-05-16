Share buy-back Program

Faxe, DENMARK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 25/2022 – 16 MAY 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement319,504621.77198,658,498.59
9 May 202215,000557.338,359,984.20
10 May 202210,000570.215,702.,063.60
11 May 20226,000579.143,474,820.20
12 May 20228,000575.674,605,347.40
Accumulated under the program358,504615.89220,800,713.99

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,239,378 shares, corresponding to 2.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

