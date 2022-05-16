COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 25/2022 – 16 MAY 2022
On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|319,504
|621.77
|198,658,498.59
|9 May 2022
|15,000
|557.33
|8,359,984.20
|10 May 2022
|10,000
|570.21
|5,702.,063.60
|11 May 2022
|6,000
|579.14
|3,474,820.20
|12 May 2022
|8,000
|575.67
|4,605,347.40
|Accumulated under the program
|358,504
|615.89
|220,800,713.99
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,239,378 shares, corresponding to 2.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
