Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Report 2022-2026: Growing Focus on Clean Coal Technologies Step Up Opportunities for Carbon Footprint Management

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Footprint Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Carbon Footprint Management estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.1% share of the global Carbon Footprint Management market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Carbon Footprint Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.
What's New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- With World Climate Conditions in Dire Straits, the Need for Urgent Action Shifts the Spotlight on Carbon Footprint Management
- If You can't Measure It, You Can't Manage It! The Reason Why Companies Need a Carbon Footprint Management System
- On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here's What's Happening. Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know
- New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Triggered by Russia-Ukraine War to Threaten Economic Recovery
- Competition
- Clean Chit to Polluters Weakened the Business for Carbon Footprint Management in the Year 2020. Here's How Sustainability & the Environment Was Pushed to the Back Burner in 2020
- The Coinciding of Recovery from COVID-19 With the Crucial Inflection Point in the Fight Against Climate Change Encourages Sharp Rebound in 2021 & Beyond
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 75 Featured)
- Accuvio
- Carbon EMS
- Carbon Footprint Ltd.
- CorityEnviance
- Enablon SA
- EnergyCAP, Inc.
- ENGIE Impact
- Envirosoft Corporation
- Intelex Technologies Inc.
- IsoMetrix Software
- Locus Technologies
- NativeEnergy, Inc.
- ProcessMAP Corporation
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SAP SE
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Awareness Over the Risks of Climate Change for Businesses Drives Corporate Investments in Carbon Footprint Management
- What Are the Top Strategies Implemented to Better Manage Carbon Footprint?
- Role of Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) in Management of Carbon Footprint Cannot be Ignored
- CSR Becomes a Vital Part of Carbon Management Strategies
- Stringent Emission Regulations Set the Tone for Growth
- Carbon Cap & Trade - Managing Carbon Footprint for Sustainability
- Role of AI in Carbon Footprint Management Gets Bigger & Bigger
- Growing Focus on Clean Coal Technologies Step Up Opportunities for Carbon Footprint Management
- Edge Computing & IoT in the Spotlight for their Ability to Reduce Carbon Footprint
- Role of Drones in Carbon Footprint Management Gets Bigger
- A Peek Into Blockchain's Role in Reducing Carbon Footprint
- Role of Data Analytics in Carbon Footprint Management Becomes More Important than Ever
- Role of Cloud Computing in Carbon Footprint Management
- Carbon Accounting and its Role in Enabling a Greener Future
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2oihyx
Attachment