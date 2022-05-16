Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Report 2022-2026: Growing Focus on Clean Coal Technologies Step Up Opportunities for Carbon Footprint Management

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Footprint Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Carbon Footprint Management estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.1% share of the global Carbon Footprint Management market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Carbon Footprint Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

With World Climate Conditions in Dire Straits, the Need for Urgent Action Shifts the Spotlight on Carbon Footprint Management

If You can't Measure It, You Can't Manage It! The Reason Why Companies Need a Carbon Footprint Management System

On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here's What's Happening. Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know

New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Triggered by Russia-Ukraine War to Threaten Economic Recovery

Competition

Clean Chit to Polluters Weakened the Business for Carbon Footprint Management in the Year 2020. Here's How Sustainability & the Environment Was Pushed to the Back Burner in 2020

The Coinciding of Recovery from COVID-19 With the Crucial Inflection Point in the Fight Against Climate Change Encourages Sharp Rebound in 2021 & Beyond

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 75 Featured)

Accuvio

Carbon EMS

Carbon Footprint Ltd.

CorityEnviance

Enablon SA

EnergyCAP, Inc.

ENGIE Impact

Envirosoft Corporation

Intelex Technologies Inc.

IsoMetrix Software

Locus Technologies

NativeEnergy, Inc.

ProcessMAP Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Awareness Over the Risks of Climate Change for Businesses Drives Corporate Investments in Carbon Footprint Management

What Are the Top Strategies Implemented to Better Manage Carbon Footprint?

Role of Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) in Management of Carbon Footprint Cannot be Ignored

CSR Becomes a Vital Part of Carbon Management Strategies

Stringent Emission Regulations Set the Tone for Growth

Carbon Cap & Trade - Managing Carbon Footprint for Sustainability

Role of AI in Carbon Footprint Management Gets Bigger & Bigger

Growing Focus on Clean Coal Technologies Step Up Opportunities for Carbon Footprint Management

Edge Computing & IoT in the Spotlight for their Ability to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Role of Drones in Carbon Footprint Management Gets Bigger

A Peek Into Blockchain's Role in Reducing Carbon Footprint

Role of Data Analytics in Carbon Footprint Management Becomes More Important than Ever

Role of Cloud Computing in Carbon Footprint Management

Carbon Accounting and its Role in Enabling a Greener Future

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2oihyx

Attachment