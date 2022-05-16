New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PCR And Realtime PCR testing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277168/?utm_source=GNW

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Diagnostics), Qiagen N.V., Genmark Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric Company (Ge Healthcare), and Danaher.



The global pcr and realtime pcr testing market is expected to grow from $18.5 billion in 2021 to $19.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The market is expected to grow to $24.61 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.



The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market consists of sales of PCR and real-time PCR testing services and its related products.Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and Real-time Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing establishments manufacture, develop or deploy the related devices, reagents, and services, to detect and measure the DNA (or RNA) in a sample.



It finds its applications in cloning, genotyping, mutation testing, paternity testing, sequencing, and microarrays.



The main products of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing are consumables and reagents, instruments, and software and services.The technologies involved in PCR and real-time PCR testing is quantitative PCR and digital PCR that provide various applications such as clinical diagnostics, life science research, industrial applications, and others.



The market covered in this report is segmented by end-use into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, clinical diagnostics labs and hospitals, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Early detection plays a key role in treating COVID-19 patients.The real-time RT-PCR technique is a highly sensitive and specific testing method that can deliver a reliable diagnosis in as fast as three hours, unlike the other laboratory tests that take an average of 6 to 8 hours.



Real-time RT-PCR is significantly faster and has a lower potential for contamination or errors as the entire process is within a closed tube.Therefore, currently, it is considered to be the most accurate method available for the detection of coronavirus.



This has created a huge demand for PCR testing kits.



The need for early detection of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market.With the onset of chronic diseases, there has been a priority to detect the cause of the disease to decrease its onset on people, for the drug discovery and to start the appropriate treatment at the appropriate time, which enables faster cure and also save maximum lives and decreases its after-effects.



The RT-PCR test is the standard test for the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.It is used for its high sensitivity, which enables it to detect early infection.



Therefore, the need for early detection is propelling the PCR and real-time PCR testing market.



The development of alternative technologies is expected to hinder the growth of PCR and the real-time PCR testing market.New technologies such as CRISPR, which is a rapid test are expected to be launched soon.



In February 2020, Sherlock Biosciences Inc. and Mammoth Biosciences are trying to launch improved diagnostics with CRISPR-based technologies that would increase and accelerate the detection of the coronavirus to treat the patients better and also to control the further spread of the virus. The development of alternative tests is expected to hinder the PCR and Real-Time PCR Testing market.



The companies in the PCR and RT PCR Testing market are coming up with new test kits and systems for the diagnosis of diseases.In January 2020, Roche got CE Mark approved for the adenovirus test for transplant patients.



It is designed to be used along with other infectious diseases tests which can be used in their 6800 and 8800 cobas systems. Most companies are coming with the Real-time RT-PCR test for the coronavirus, contributing to the growth of the PCR and Real-time PCR Testing market.



The countries covered in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

