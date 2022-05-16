View Smart Windows Improve Energy Efficiency and Passenger Experience at Missoula Montana Airport

MISSOULA, Mont. and MILPITAS, Calif., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) , the leader in smart building technologies, continues its expansion in the aviation sector, announcing that its Smart Windows have been installed at Missoula Montana Airport’s (MSO) new South Concourse Terminal expansion project.



Scheduled to open in early June, the new terminal includes five new gates to accommodate record growth in passengers visiting the region’s seven wilderness areas and blue-ribbon trout fishing rivers. View Smart Windows are a key component of MSO’s expansion project, which aims to lower the airport’s carbon footprint and establish MSO as Montana’s flagship airport. The windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, providing continuous views of the surrounding Missoula Valley and Northern Rockies while blocking heat and glare to optimize passenger comfort and reduce energy consumption from lighting and HVAC by as much as 20%.

“MSO is the gateway to Western Montana, and we wanted the new terminal to showcase the region’s spectacular natural beauty,” said the airport’s Deputy Director Tim Damrow. “View Smart Windows help us deliver a truly state-of-the-art facility that is energy-efficient and enclosed in floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views.”

In a study on natural light and the airport experience , passengers who boarded at gates with View Smart Windows were 68% more likely to report a higher satisfaction rate and rated the airport as 33% more modern, efficient, bright, and comfortable. A similar study on daylight and views found that seats at gates with View Smart Windows were 15 degrees cooler than those with traditional windows, helping passengers stay comfortable and enabling them to spend more time and money at restaurants, bars, and shops within the airport.

“MSO recognizes that the airports of the future will be designed to measurably enhance the passenger experience and improve facility operations,” said Kristi Crase, Strategy Director, Aviation at View. “Airports across the country are rapidly adopting View’s smart building technology, and we are thrilled to partner with MSO to transform Western Montana’s biggest airport into a destination in itself.”

MSO is part of a growing list of airports across the country with View Smart Windows, including Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Memphis International Airport (MEM), Spokane International Airport (GEG), and the recently announced installation at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN).

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 90 million square feet of buildings, including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com .

About Missoula Montana Airport

Managed by the Missoula County Airport Authority (MCAA), the Missoula Montana Airport (MSO) offers nonstop flights from six major airlines to 14 U.S. markets. Formed in 1977 as an independent Authority of Missoula County, the MCAA is tasked with the management of day-to-day operations of the Missoula Airport to address the region’s long-term air transportation needs. MSO is self-supported; no local tax revenues are used for the administration, promotion, operation, or maintenance of the airport.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Samuel Meehan

View, Inc.

IR@View.com

408-493-1358

For Media:

Tom Nolan

Great Ink Communications

tom@greatink.com

908-392-0333

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f7d13e7-9787-431b-8611-96f559e94c5d