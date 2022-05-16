Verano Launches Mobile Applications and Exclusive Rewards Programs for Flagship Zen Leaf and MÜV Cannabis Dispensaries

Zen Leaf and MÜV mobile applications and their respective rewards programs offer a superior shopping experience, greater convenience and broader accessibility for patients and adult use customers across 71 dispensaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, and New Jersey, with additional stores and states to follow in the near future

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of mobile applications for the Company’s flagship Zen Leaf and MÜV dispensaries, unlocking an additional digital channel for shoppers to order cannabis products and access exclusive rewards across a total of 71 dispensaries in seven states. Both the Zen Leaf and MÜV mobile applications boast rewards programs and exclusive deals that provide a superior shopping experience for patients and adult use customers alike.

The Zen Leaf and MÜV mobile applications offer a robust suite of conveniences and exclusive offerings for patients and adult use customers through comprehensive rewards programs that include:

Exclusive incentives upon initial application download and enrollment into the rewards program

Vouchers and special limited-time offerings

Referral programs allowing patients and adult use customers to earn discounts when they refer their friends

In-app push notifications delivering the latest Zen Leaf and MÜV updates

Rewards offers that are unlocked at different thresholds, allowing users to earn redeemable rewards, or save points to unlock discounts off a future purchase

Mobile ordering for in-store pickup or delivery (delivery available in select markets only)

List of all participating dispensary locations in each state, with option to create accounts and earn points in multiple markets



“Since Verano’s inception, we’ve taken pride in fostering an exceptional environment for our guests by ensuring that customer care, convenience, accessibility, and first-class service are perpetual elements of our shoppers’ experience,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Offering our Zen Leaf and MÜV mobile applications is a natural extension of our customer-first mindset, and we’re thrilled to deliver this additional channel for our valued guests to access our suite of premium products and exclusive rewards from their preferred devices.”

Adults 21 and older can download the Zen Leaf and MÜV applications in the Google Play or Apple App stores. For more information on Zen Leaf and MÜV products, including individual store hours and online ordering, visit zenleafdispensaries.com and muvfl.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Contacts:

Media

Verano

Steve Mazeika

Director, Communications

Steve.Mazeika@verano.com

312-348-4430

Investors

Verano

Julianna Paterra, CFA

Director, Investor Relations

Julianna.Paterra@verano.com

Forward Looking Statements

