Taysha Gene Therapies Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Initiated clinical development of TSHA-102 for Rett Syndrome under recently approved Clinical Trial Application (CTA) with preliminary Phase 1/2 data expected by year-end 2022



Received Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for TSHA-120 for giant axonal neuropathy (GAN) and recently completed commercially representative GMP batch; regulatory update expected in mid-2022

Existing cash and cash equivalents, along with full access to the term loan facility, is expected to fund operating expenses and capital requirements into the fourth quarter of 2023

DALLAS, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided a corporate update.



“In 2022, we are focused on advancing our key programs in Rett syndrome and GAN. We initiated clinical development of TSHA-102 in Rett syndrome and expect preliminary clinical data from the REVEAL study by year-end,” said RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO of Taysha. “Recently, the European Commission granted orphan drug designation for TSHA-120 for GAN, further highlighting the unmet need for treatment options for these patients and the important potential of TSHA-120. We have completed a commercially representative GMP batch for TSHA-120 with release testing currently underway. Our existing capital resources, along with full access to the term loan facility, should fund operating expenses and capital requirements into the fourth quarter of 2023.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

TSHA-120 for giant axonal neuropathy (GAN): an intrathecally dosed AAV9 gene therapy currently being evaluated in a clinical trial for the treatment of GAN, a rare inherited genetic disorder that affects both the central and peripheral nervous systems and is caused by loss-of-function mutations in the gene coding for gigaxonin. TSHA-120 is designed to deliver a functional copy of the GAN gene to the CNS and PNS. TSHA-120 has already received orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and orphan drug designation from the European Commission.

Received orphan drug designation from the European Commission for GAN in April 2022

Reported positive clinical efficacy and safety data for high dose cohort and long-term durability data across all therapeutic dose cohorts for TSHA-120 in GAN Efficacy data for high dose cohort demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in MFM32 by Year 1 compared to natural history (n=3) Long-term durability data across all therapeutic dose cohorts demonstrated a 10-point improvement in mean change in MFM32 by Year 3 compared to estimated natural history decline of 24 points (n=5) Biopsy data in five of six patient samples analyzed to date confirmed active regeneration of nerve fibers following treatment with TSHA-120 (n=6) 53 patient-years of clinical data support the safety and tolerability profile of TSHA-120

Commercially representative GMP batch completed and release testing underway

Regulatory feedback for TSHA-120 in GAN expected mid-2022

TSHA-102 in Rett syndrome: a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 gene replacement therapy under development for the treatment of Rett syndrome. TSHA-102 utilizes the novel miRARE platform to regulate transgene expression genotypically on a cell-by-cell basis. TSHA-102 is the first-and-only gene therapy in clinical development for Rett syndrome. TSHA-102 has received orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations from the FDA and has been granted orphan drug designation from the European Commission.

CTA approved by Health Canada in March 2022

Published preclinical data for TSHA-102 in Rett syndrome presented at the International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) Rett Syndrome Scientific Meeting and the ASCEND Rett Syndrome National Summit in April 2022

Initiation of clinical development with the REVEAL study, an open-label, dose escalation, randomized, multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in adult female patients with Rett syndrome Sainte-Justine Mother and Child University Hospital Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada selected as initial clinical site under the direction of Dr. Elsa Rossignol, principal investigator Key assessments to include Rett-specific and global assessments, quality of life, biomarkers and neurophysiology and imaging

Preliminary clinical data for TSHA-102 in Rett syndrome expected by year-end 2022

AAV9 Gene Replacement for CLN7 Batten disease: an investigational AAV9 intrathecally dosed gene replacement therapy designed to deliver a full-length copy of the CLN7 gene to potentially treat CLN7 disease, a rapidly progressing rare lysosomal storage disease with no approved treatments. The clinical development of the CLN7 program is being funded by UT Southwestern (UTSW), Children’s Health and Children’s Medical Center Foundation.

Reported positive preliminary clinical safety data for first-generation construct in CLN7 Batten disease from UTSW-sponsored clinical trial Data from three patients dosed presented at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium Fourth patient with CLN7 disease dosed at 1.0 x 10 15 total vg





Anticipated Milestones

Regulatory update for TSHA-120 in GAN by mid-2022

Preliminary clinical data from the REVEAL study for TSHA-102 in Rett syndrome by year-end 2022

Initiation of clinical development for TSHA-105 in SLC13A5 deficiency

Continued clinical development of the first-generation construct for CLN7 disease in 2022

Continued clinical development for TSHA-118 in CLN1 disease



First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: Research and development expenses were $37.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $23.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase of approximately $13.9 million was primarily attributable to an increase of $9.3 million in employee compensation, which included $2.2 million of severance and one-time termination costs in connection with the strategic reprioritization of programs completed in March 2022 and $1.0 million of non-cash stock-based compensation. Additionally, in the three months ended March 31, 2022, we incurred an increase of $2.9 million of expenses in research and development manufacturing and other raw material purchases. We also incurred an increase of $1.7 million of third-party research and development consulting fees, primarily related to GLP toxicology studies and clinical study activities.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $11.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $8.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase of approximately $3.3 million was primarily attributable to $2.9 million of incremental compensation expense, which included $0.4 million of severance and one-time termination costs and $0.7 million of non-cash stock-based compensation. We also incurred an increase of $0.4 million in professional fees related to insurance, investor relations/communications, accounting, and market research.

Net loss: Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $50.1 million, or $1.31 per share, as compared to a net loss of $32.0 million, or $0.87 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents: As of March 31, 2022, we had $96.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. This excludes approximately $12 million in gross proceeds generated from the sale of common stock, par value $0.00001 per share, under our existing at-the-market facility in April 2022.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 37,799 $ 23,854 General and administrative 11,469 8,236 Total operating expenses 49,268 32,090 Loss from operations (49,268 ) (32,090 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 14 66 Interest expense (849 ) - Other expense (8 ) - Total other expense, net (843 ) 66 Net loss $ (50,111 ) $ (32,024 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (1.31 ) $ (0.87 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 38,174,717 36,992,377





Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,630 $ 149,103 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,261 10,499 Total current assets 106,891 159,602 Restricted cash 2,637 2,637 Deferred lease asset 655 667 Property, plant and equipment, net 55,120 50,610 Other non-current assets 673 440 Total assets $ 165,976 $ 213,956 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 21,997 $ 21,763 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,620 29,983 Total current liabilities 48,617 51,746 Build-to-suit lease liability 25,752 25,900 Term Loan, net 37,386 37,192 Other non-current liabilities 3,496 3,735 Total liabilities 115,251 118,573 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized and 38,473,945 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Additional paid-in capital 336,485 331,032 Accumulated deficit (285,760 ) (235,649 ) Total stockholders’ equity 50,725 95,383 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 165,976 $ 213,956



