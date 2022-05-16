RodeoCoin Unveils Development Updates and Long-Term Plans

Monterey, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The project plans to release the first-of-its-kind community wallet supporting community growth and education to attract new investors. In the long term, the token looks to promote viable talents in art, sports, and music.





RodeoCoin started out as a cryptocurrency project aiming to celebrate and support the western lifestyle through modern technology. More precisely, it seeks to bring more investors in crypto that would help farming, ranching, agricultural, and Western heritage communities. The project encourages long-term investments by rewarding its $RODEOCOIN holders with stablecoin rewards in $BUSD.

Investors can hold RodeoCoin tokens in any eligible wallet and instantly receive 4% $BUSD rewards on every BUY transaction. Additionally, they get a 5% $BUSD reward from every SELL transaction. Above all, they can engage in wallet-to-wallet transactions without paying any fees.

The team plans to create a community wallet absorbing 4% or 5% of every transaction. These funds will fulfill RodeoCoin's goal of giving back to the community. Notably, the project will distribute them to people and organizations in need in communities across the country and worldwide.

The $RODEOCOIN basic tokenomics are as follows:

Of Every Buy

● 4% goes to the Community

● 2% goes to Liquidity

● 4% reaches all token holders in $BUSD

Of Every Sell

● 5% goes to the Community

● 2% goes to Liquidity

● 5% goes to all token holders in $BUSD

● 2% burns to meet the token’s hyper-deflationary purpose

According to the project’s roadmap, RodeoCoin plans to obtain listings on major centralized exchanges and attract sponsorships and endorsements. Furthermore, it will develop proprietary Crowdsourcing and API tools as it grows its community to over 100,000 members.

About RodeoCoin

RodeoCoin is a community-driven, hyper-deflationary token with $BUSD reflection rewards and 0% fees for wallet-to-wallet transactions. $RODEOCOIN tokens are currently available on PancakeSwap.

For the time being, the RodeoCoin team aims to boost its marketing through philanthropy. However, in the long run, it plans to gain global reach through sponsorships and more significant projects that include music, art, and all things western culture.

For more information about RodeoCoin, please follow the links below:

|Website |Twitter |Telegram |Instagram| Facebook|