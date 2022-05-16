Board of Directors Releases Investigation Summary

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) (the “Company”) today released a memorandum prepared by the Non-Management Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Committee”) summarizing factual findings and results of the investigation undertaken by the Committee.



The text of the memorandum is set forth in this link:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6372b724-eef1-4c8c-997f-774300148d6d

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California, is an innovative technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems, with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the entitlement, sale, and leasing of the Company’s excess real estate assets. More information can be obtained by visiting the Company’s websites at www.rocket.com or www.aerojetrocketdyne.com.

