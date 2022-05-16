GXO Partners with Sente Foundry to Accelerate Logistics Innovation

GREENWICH, Conn., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced a new partnership with Sente Foundry (“Sente”), a global startup investment and innovation platform that brings corporations, public institutions and investors together to discover high-potential technology startups with inventive ideas and scalable solutions that can help solve today’s greatest supply chain challenges.



“Our partnership with Sente reflects our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with cutting-edge automated solutions that increase safety, productivity, accuracy and scalability,” said Sandeep Sakharkar, Chief Information Officer, GXO. “We look forward to working with Sente to identify innovators around the world that are using emerging technologies to develop game-changing solutions to make logistics a competitive advantage.”

During the year-long collaboration, Sente will conduct a global search for and evaluation of the world’s most promising technology-focused startups. The start-ups will be selected specifically for their potential to help GXO meet its strategic priorities, including accelerating warehouse innovation for customers that are increasingly looking to automate their logistics operations.

Sente COO Gerod Carfantan, leader of Sente’s Supply Chain and Transportation domain, said, “We’re excited by this opportunity to connect GXO with startups with scalable groundbreaking ideas. Today’s logistics challenges are increasingly complex, and GXO has led the way globally with creative solutions, innovation and collaboration. We’re inspired by GXO’s mission to realize logistics at full potential and we look forward to helping the company achieve even greater success.”

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Sente Foundry, LLC (“Sente”) is a Chicago-based early-stage startup investment program that works with corporations, family offices, and institutional investors to connect startups with innovative and scalable opportunities using its unique “CVC-as-a-Service” platform. Sente searches the world for the most high-potential startups and helps them scale through partnerships with its partners. With Sente, startups can scale faster and do so internationally; investors get line-of-sight and a new way to invest in the world’s most promising startups; and corporations accelerate innovation like never before. Since its founding in 2013, Sente has supported early-stage companies that operate in over 40 countries, have received over $35 million in funding, and have generated revenues exceeding $80 million. Find Sente online at sente.link, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

