Athira Pharma Presents Preclinical Data at the 2022 Peripheral Nerve Society (PNS) Annual Meeting

BOTHELL, Wash., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced the presentation of preclinical data on two small molecule positive modulators of the HGF/MET signaling pathway, ATH-1018 and ATH-1019, at the 2022 Peripheral Nerve Society (PNS) Annual Meeting.



The research highlights the effect of ATH-1018 and ATH-1019 on neuropathic pain-related behaviors in a preclinical model of streptozotocin (STZ)-induced diabetic neuropathy. Data demonstrate that measures of pain-related behaviors were significantly improved on testing days across all dose levels for each molecule. Pain-related behaviors were also significantly reduced prior to dosing on day 25 when ATH-1018 or ATH-1019 had been cleared from plasma, suggestive of potentially persistent pain-modifying effects.

“Previous work has identified the HGF/MET pathway as a potential therapeutic target for peripheral neuropathies, including diabetic neuropathy, which features components of nerve damage and inflammation. Our preclinical data demonstrates the potential of ATH-1018 and ATH-1019 as therapeutic candidates for painful diabetic neuropathy,” said Kevin Church, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Research of Athira. “We look forward to the continued evaluation of these candidates to further support our pipeline expansion.”

The poster “Small Molecule HGF/MET Positive Modulator Effectively Reduces Pain-Related Behaviors in a Rat Diabetic Neuropathy Model” can be found on the Scientific Publications & Presentations page of the company’s website at www.athira.com. The poster is also viewable on the PNS conference website to registrants through Dec. 31, 2022.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma Inc., headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline therapeutic candidates, targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system, for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia, Dementia with Lewy bodies and neuropsychiatric indications. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding Athira’s product candidates, including ATH-1018 and ATH-1019 as therapeutic candidates for peripheral diabetic neuropathy; Athira’s platform technology and potential therapies; future development plans; clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof; expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of Athira’s product candidates; the anticipated reporting of data; and Athira’s ability to advance its product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “on track,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “pursue,” “continue,” and other similar expressions, among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the preliminary data for Athira’s product candidates will not continue or persist in current or planned clinical trials; cessation or delay of any of the ongoing clinical trials and/or Athira’s development of ATH-1018, ATH-1019 and other product candidates may occur; future potential regulatory milestones of ATH-1018 and ATH-1019 and other product candidates, including those related to current and planned clinical studies, may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Athira’s business, research and clinical development plans and timelines, and results of operations, including impact on Athira’s clinical trial sites and contractors who act for or on Athira’s behalf, may be more severe and more prolonged than currently anticipated; the regulatory process for Athira product candidates; the outcome of legal proceedings which have been or may in the future be instituted against us and certain of our directors and officers; clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of Athira’s product candidates; Athira’s research and development efforts and its ability to advance product candidates into later stages of development may fail; any one or more of Athira’s product candidates may not be successfully developed, approved or commercialized; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the impact of competition; regulatory agencies may be delayed in reviewing, commenting on or approving any of Athira’s clinical development plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could further delay development timelines; the impact of expanded product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; the impact of new or changing laws and regulations; Athira’s assumptions regarding the sufficiency of its cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund its planned operations may be incorrect; as well as the other risks detailed in Athira’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Athira undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Athira may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

Athira Pharma

Julie.rathbun@athira.com

206-769-9219