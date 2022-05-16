Data Storage Corporation Reports 236% Increase in Revenue and Achieves Profitability for the First Quarter of 2022

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security and data analytics solutions, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “I am pleased to report we have witnessed increased sales, as well as an increase in monthly subscription services, which contributed to our revenue growth from $2.6 million to $8.7 million, a year-over-year increase of 236% for the first quarter of 2022. At the same time, we achieved positive net income and generated over $600 thousand of EBITDA (see reconciliation below). We continue to deliver critically required information technology solutions to a niche multi-billion-dollar market and have invested millions of dollars to establish ourselves as a leader within the IBM Power cloud infrastructure and disaster recovery industry. As anticipated, the Flagship merger has positioned us as a comprehensive one-stop-solutions provider with the ability to cross-sell solutions across our respective clients. The synergies of the merger are already evident, as illustrated by the multi-million-dollar contract with a highly recognized national sports team announced earlier this year, as well as our expanded our partnership with the Professional Fighters League. The sports industry represents just one of several key markets we are targeting for our solutions. Importantly, we believe we are extremely well positioned to take advantage of the ever increasing market demand for cloud infrastructure services, disaster recovery, cyber security, and data analytics/AI markets, which we believe will translate to accelerated revenue growth, especially as more companies migrate their IBM Power infrastructure to the cloud.”

“Overall, we continue to execute on our business growth strategy, which has resulted in transformational acquisitions, as well as significant contracts and new partnerships. We have built a robust proposal pipeline to support our growth, while at the same time, we are increasing our sales force, expanding our marketing initiatives, as well as investing in highly skilled personnel and infrastructure. With over $13 million in cash as of March 31, 2022 and no long-term debt, we are well positioned to take advantage of the countless opportunities within this emerging multi-billion-dollar market.”

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company provides a broad range of premium business continuity and analytics solutions from seven data center facilities and two technical labs throughout the USA and Canada. The Company serves its clients with cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery, cyber security and data analytics. Clients look to Data Storage Corporation to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance cyber security, and meet increasing industry, state, and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education, and the healthcare industry.

[Tables follow]

DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,420,707 $ 12,135,803 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $47,523 and $30,000 in 2021 and 2020, respectively) 3,524,464 2,384,367 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,256,243 536,401 Total Current Assets 18,201,414 15,056,571 Property and Equipment: Property and equipment 7,502,490 6,595,236 Less—Accumulated depreciation (4,939,373 ) (4,657,765 ) Net Property and Equipment 2,563,117 1,937,471 Other Assets: Goodwill 6,560,671 6,560,671 Operating lease right-of-use assets 374,356 422,318 Other assets 78,045 103,226 Intangible assets, net 2,184,836 2,254,566 Total Other Assets 9,197,908 9,340,781 Total Assets $ 29,962,439 $ 26,334,823 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,335,372 $ 1,343,391 Deferred revenue 292,450 366,859 Finance leases payable 395,324 216,299 Finance leases payable related party 741,830 839,793 Operating lease liabilities short term 206,231 205,414 Total Current Liabilities 5,971,207 2,971,756 Operating lease liabilities 177,348 226,344 Finance leases payable 568,588 157,424 Finance leases payable related party 434,050 364,654 Total Long Term Liabilities 1,179,986 748,422 Total Liabilities 7,151,193 3,720,178 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 6,697,127 and 6,693,793 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively 6,697 6,694 Additional paid in capital 38,314,591 38,241,155 Accumulated deficit (15,394,788 ) (15,530,576 ) Total Data Storage Corp Stockholders’ Equity 22,926,500 22,717,273 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary (115,254 ) (102,628 ) Total Stockholder’s Equity 22,811,246 22,614,645 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 29,962,439 $ 26,334,823





DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Sales $ 8,657,199 $ 2,574,691 Cost of sales 6,011,289 1,420,899 Gross Profit 2,645,910 1,153,792 Selling, general and administrative 2,459,866 1,118,407 Income from Operations 186,044 35,385 Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (62,882 ) (35,045 ) Total Other Expense (62,882 ) (35,045 ) Income before provision for income taxes 123,162 340 Benefit from income taxes — — Net Income 123,162 340 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 12,626 1,759 Net Income attributable to Data Storage Corp 135,788 2,099 Preferred Stock Dividends — (38,883 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 135,788 $ (36,784 ) Earnings per Share – Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) Earning pers Share – Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic 6,695,966 3,213,485 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Diluted 6,955,900 3,213,485





DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income $ 123,162 $ 340 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 351,338 267,189 Stock based compensation 66,505 42,171 Changes in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,140,097 ) (170,096 ) Other assets 25,180 (345 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (719,842 ) (290,018 ) Right of use asset 47,962 21,492 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,991,981 558,679 Deferred revenue (74,409 ) (59,489 ) Operating lease liability (48,179 ) (21,364 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,623,601 348,559 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (25,946 ) (257,238 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (25,946 ) (257,238 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayments of finance lease obligations related party (271,574 ) (313,925 ) Repayments of finance lease obligations (48,112 ) (36,682 ) Cash received for the exercised of options 6,935 — Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (312,751 ) (350,607 ) Increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,284,904 (259,286 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 12,135,803 893,598 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 13,420,707 $ 634,312 Supplemental Disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ 61,262 $ 31,971 Cash paid for income taxes $ — $ — Non-cash investing and financing activities: Accrual of preferred stock dividend $ — $ 38,883 Assets acquired by finance lease $ 881,308 $ 50,000





DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP and to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we consider and are including herein Adjusted EBITDA, a Non-GAAP financial measure. We view Adjusted EBITDA as an operating performance measure and, as such, we believe that the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to it is net income (loss). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for interest and financing fees, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and other non-cash income and expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors, debtholders and others to evaluate and compare ongoing operating results from period to period by removing the impact of our asset base, any asset disposals or impairments, stock-based compensation and other non-cash income and expense items associated with our reliance on issuing equity-linked debt securities to fund our working capital.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and this measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP, as the excluded items may have significant effects on our operating results and financial condition. Additionally, our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other companies’ measure of Adjusted EBITDA. When evaluating our performance, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered with other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income and other GAAP results. In the future, we may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors and others more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations.

The following table shows our reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively: