Aesthetic Medical International Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

SHENZHEN, China, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (Nasdaq: AIH) (the “Company” or “AIH”), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced that it had filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 13, 2022.



The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.aihgroup.net/. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@pengai.com.cn..

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates treatment centers that spread across major cities in mainland China, with major focus in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay area and the Yangtze River Delta area in China. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.aihgroup.net/.

