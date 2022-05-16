Insights on the Robotic Process Automation Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Operation, Deployment Model, Organization Size, End-user and Region

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Process Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global robotic process automation market reached a value of US$ 2.4 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 11.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.08% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Robotic process automation (RPA) refers to an advanced software technology that builds, deploys, and manages software robots. It aids in manipulating data, passing data from different applications, triggering responses, or executing transactions. It also assists in streamlining workflows and increasing employee satisfaction, engagement, and productivity by eliminating repetitive tasks from their workdays. Apart from this, it offers greater resilience and higher accuracy, and accelerates transformation, improves compliance and boosts productivity. As it is also scalable, requires minimal investment, and provides a significant return on investment (ROI), the application of RPA is expanding among numerous industry verticals across the globe.
Robotic Process Automation Market Trends
Due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and consequent imposition of lockdown restrictions, there is a considerable rise in the shift towards remote working to comply with government regulations, continue business operations and prevent the spread of the pandemic.
This represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, RPA helps in inducing quick execution and the arrangement of a large volume of data in less time than mechanical procedures with reduced overhead expenditure for enterprises. Consequently, it is increasingly being utilized in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, information technology (IT), and telecom industries worldwide.
Furthermore, leading players are integrating RPA with advanced technologies, such as machine learning (ML), which is advancing the capabilities of software bots beyond rule-based processes. It is also allowing task execution like human decision-making skills. Additionally, these players are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to handle cognitive processes that require skills, such as understanding documents, visualizing screens, and comprehending speech and carrying on conversations and chats.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global robotic process automation market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on component, operation, deployment model, organization size and End-user.
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Operation:
- Rule-based
- Knowledge-based
Breakup by Deployment Model:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Sized Enterprises
Breakup by End-user:
- BFSI
- Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- IT and Telecommunication
- Government and Defense
- Transportation and Logistics
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amelia US LLC, Automation Anywhere Inc., AutomationEdge, Blue Prism Group PLC, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Kofax Inc., NICE Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., UiPath, Verint Systems and WorkFusion Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global robotic process automation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global robotic process automation market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the operation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global robotic process automation market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Robotic Process Automation Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Operation
7.1 Rule-based
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Knowledge-based
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
8.1 On-premises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cloud-based
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Organization Size
9.1 Large Enterprises
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Small and Medium Sized Enterprises
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End User
10.1 BFSI
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Retail and Consumer Goods
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 IT and Telecommunication
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Government and Defense
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Transportation and Logistics
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Energy and Utilities
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
10.8 Others
10.8.1 Market Trends
10.8.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Amelia US LLC
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Automation Anywhere Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 AutomationEdge
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Blue Prism Group PLC
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.5 Infosys Limited
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 International Business Machines Corporation
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Kofax Inc.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 NICE Ltd.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Pegasystems Inc.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 UiPath
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.11 Verint Systems
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 WorkFusion Inc.
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hhlibx
Attachment