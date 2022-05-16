New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277167/?utm_source=GNW





The global masks (n95 respirators and other surgical masks) market is expected to grow from $12.37 billion in 2021 to $13.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The market is expected to grow to $18.1 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.



The market for N95 respirators and other surgical masks (face masks) consists of sales of N95 respirators and other surgical face masks that are used as personal protective equipment to protect the wearer from airborne particles and liquid contaminating the face.



The main types of N95 respirators and other surgical masks are N95 respirators, common grade surgical masks, and others (comfort masks/dust masks).N95 respirators are particulate-filtering respirators that are utilized to save the wearer from particles or liquid contaminating the face.



These are either reusable or disposable that are used in hospitals and clinics, individuals, industrial, and others.



North America was the largest region in the N95 respirators and other surgical masks market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the smart insulin pens market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The masks market is experiencing exponential growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic.This is because the covid-19 is a severe acute respiratory syndrome, which can be transmitted through airborne droplets, which masks can potentially block.



Masks are therefore essential equipment for staff dealing with infectious patients. In addition, many other workers and individuals are using face masks as a precautionary measure.



The rise in the outbreak of airborne diseases contributed to the growth of the masks market.Airborne transmission of infectious agents refers to the transmission of disease caused by the dissemination of droplet nuclei that remain infectious when suspended in air over long distances and time.



Precautions that create a barrier and procedures that decrease or eliminate the microbe in the environment or on personal belongings, form the basis of interrupting transmission of direct contact diseases.The spread of airborne diseases like seasonal influenza kills 200–500 thousand people annually, influenza A (H1N1) caused 1,076 deaths in 2019, many of whom were healthy adults.



These recent outbreaks remind us of the potential for a pandemic such as the Spanish flu of 1918–1920 which killed 50–100 million people and now it is the recent outbreak of COVID-19. This is expected to drive the growth of the masks market by several folds in the short term.



Concerns regarding the disposal of non-woven disposables have always been a major challenge.Non-woven disposable surgical masks are made up of polypropylene which is a non-biodegradable material that cannot be decomposed by natural means.



According to World Bank research, nearly 1.3 billion tons of municipal solid waste are produced worldwide each year. It is estimated that about 19 billion tons of solid waste will be produced annually by 2025 worldwide. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the disposable surgical mask market as regulatory agencies will take stringent actions regarding the disposal of these non-biodegradable masks. This may have a negative impact on the market.



The shift towards disposable devices in developed countries is one of the major trends in the market.Disposable masks eliminate the need for product sterilization and reduce cross-contamination with other reusable products.



They are also cost-effective, prevent contamination, and reduce hospital stay, whereas reusable non-woven, masks need to be decontaminated, washed, sterilized for every reuse.Although, reusable surgical face masks can be sterilized and laundered for reuse but are less protective and more time-consuming for production as well as washing and sterilization for reuse.



According to the FDA, surgical masks are not intended to be used more than once.This can rise the adoption of disposable respiratory masks.



Disposable surgical face masks are often perceived to have protective advantages over reusable surgical face masks as they must be immediately discarded as bio-hazardous materials.



The countries covered in the N95 respirators and other surgical masks market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

