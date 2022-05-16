Cold Pressed Juice Market to Worth $1.86 Billion by 2029 | Trend for Mixed Juice in the U.S. to Bolster North America Market

Pune, India, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cold pressed juice market size stood at USD 1.08 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 1.15 billion in 2022 to USD 1.86 billion by 2029, at a 6.97% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Cold Pressed Juice Market, 2022-2029.”
According to the analysis, the trend for chemical additive-free fresh juice will bode well for leading companies gearing to expand their penetration across untapped areas. End-users are likely to invest in juice composed of 100% pure forms of fruits and vegetables. Stakeholders could further invest in innovations and technological advancements following the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 Impact-
Shifting Consumers Traction towards Pure Fruits and Vegetable Juice to Augur Well
Millennials and the Gen Z population have upped investments in healthy food products, such as fruit juices, partly due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 outbreak. Accordingly, fruit juice manufacturers have investments to reduce the number of sugary ingredients. Following the adoption of a busier and sedentary life-style, leading companies are likely to inject funds into cold pressed juice products. With the demand for fresh juice gaining an uptick, the COVID-19 pandemic has potentially provided opportunities and challenges in the global market.
Get a Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cold-pressed-juice-market-106647
Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:
- Pressed Juicery (U.S.)
- SUJA LIFE, LLC (U.S.)
- Juice Generation (U.S.)
- 7-ELEVEN, Inc. (U.S.)
- Village Juicery (Canada)
- Greenhouse Juice Co. (Canada)
- Pure Green (U.S.)
- La Presserie (Canada)
- Pulp & Press Juice Co. (Canada)
- Mama Juice (Canada)
Report Coverage-
The report offers a comprehensive view of the market share, size, volume and revenue. It has also delved into SWOT analysis and Porters’ Five Force Analysis. The report has been prepared through qualitative and quantitative analysis to bolster the strategic approach. The primary interviews have been used to validate assumptions, findings and the prevailing business scenarios. The report has also been prepared through secondary resources, such as annual reports, press releases, white papers and journals.
Segmentations
In terms of product type, the market is segmented into fruits, vegetables and mixed.
On the basis of packaging material, the industry is segregated into plastic, glass and others.
Based on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into online stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and others.
On the geographical front, the market covers Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and South America.
Inquire Before Buying This Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/cold-pressed-juice-market-106647
Drivers and Restraints-
Growing Uptake of Minerals and Vitamin-rich Juice Products to Bolster Return on Investment (RoI)
Stakeholders are likely to be bullish towards cold pressed juice market growth on the back of the rising footfall of mineral-rich and vitamin juice products. Manufacturers are expected to adopt high-pressure technology to make the product highly nutritious. Following the global push to reduce sugary drinks, juice manufacturers could invest in the portfolio. It is worth noting that ready-to-drink products will gain traction among the Gen Z population. Not to mention, the strong demand for juice in PET and glass bottles will trigger investments in the beverage portfolio.
Meanwhile, soaring manufacturing costs and limited shelf-life could impede the industry growth during the assessment period.
Regional Insights-
Trend for Mixed Juice in the U.S. to Bolster North America Market
Surging demand for mixed and fruit juice across the U.S., Canada and Mexico could foster North America market forecast. End-users are likely to invest in juice packed in PET bottles and cartons for lightweight and convenient options. It is worth mentioning that supermarkets and online channels will be the major distribution channels across the region.
Europe cold pressed juice market share will witness an appreciable gain during the assessment period, largely due to the adoption of a healthier life-style. The expansion of the vegan population across the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy will bode well for companies vying to expand their footfall. Moreover, juice products will be trendier across online channels due to discounts and coupons.
Asia Pacific market outlook will be robust against the backdrop of western life-style trends across emerging economies. Furthermore, heightened awareness towards immunity-boosting beverages will expedite investments. Leading companies anticipate fruit juice to be sought-after across the region in the ensuing period.
Report Scope & Segmentation
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2022-2029
|Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR
|6.97%
|2029 Value Projection
|USD 1.86 Billion
|Base Year
|2021
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 1.08 Billion
|Historical Data for
|2018 to 2020
|No. of Pages
|160
|Segments covered
|By Product Type, By Packaging Material, By Distribution Channel
|Growth Drivers
|Increased Popularity of Vitamins and Minerals-Rich Juice Products to Boost Market Growth
|Pitfalls & Challenges
|High Price of Cold Pressed Juice Owing to High Production Cost Impedes Market Growth
Competitive Landscape
Leading Companies to Invest in Organic and Inorganic Strategies to Expand Footprint
Well-established and new players are likely to invest in technological advancements, product rollouts and mergers & acquisitions. Leading players could infuse funds into R&D activities to gain a competitive edge. In doing so, investments in geographical expansion could be pronounced over the next few years.
Key Industry Development
- April 2021 – PlantX Life announced the acquisition of Little West to bolster its operation in the U.S. and Canada.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cold-pressed-juice-market-106647
Table of Content
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Overview of the Parent/Related Markets
- Industry SWOT Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions
- Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
- Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic
- Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis
- Global Cold Pressed Juice Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Size Estimates and Forecast
- By Product Type
- Vegetable
- Fruit
- Mixed
- By Packaging Material
- Glass
- Plastic
- Others
- By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
- By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
- By Product Type
- North America Cold Pressed Juice Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Size Estimates and Forecast
- By Product Type
- Vegetable
- Fruit
- Mixed
- By Product Type
TOC Continued…!
Speak to Our Expert:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cold-pressed-juice-market-106647
Read Related Insights:
Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Fruit Juices, Vegetable Juices, Fruit and Vegetable Blends), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Online Retail Stores, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029
High-Pressure Processing (HPP) Foods Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (HPP Meat/Poultry/Sea Foods, HPP Fruits and Vegetables, HPP Dairy, HPP Beverages, Others), By Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029
Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Carbonated Soft Drinks, RTD Coffee & Tea, Bottled Water, and Fruit Beverages), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Food Services Sector, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Retails), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower,
Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,
Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Connect us via Social Media Channels:
LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs