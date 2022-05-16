Global Cerebral Palsy Treatment Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Merz Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Bayer and Johnson & Johnson Among Others

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cerebral Palsy Treatment Market by Drug Type, Disease Type, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cerebral palsy treatment market was valued at $3166.82 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,365.01 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance and posture. Cerebral palsy is the most common motor disability in childhood. Cerebral palsy is caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain that affects a person's ability to control his or her muscles.



Patients suffering from cerebral palsy require lifelong care with a medical care team. Although there is no cure for cerebral palsy there are various treatments like medications, therapies, surgical procedures and other treatments. Medications include muscle or nerve injections, and oral muscle relaxants. Major therapies include physical therapies, occupational therapies, speech and language therapies and recreational therapies.



The factors that drive the growth of the global cerebral palsy treatment market include upsurge in the prevalence of cerebral palsy, rising focus on the healthcare technological advancements coupled with growing availability of newer cerebral palsy drugs, increasing research and development proficiencies, government initiatives to promote the awareness and increasing reliance on medications are the major factors prevailing the growth of the global cerebral palsy treatment market.



However, high costs associated with medications is expected to create hindrances for the growth of the cerebral palsy treatment market. Moreover, Side effects associated with the medications such as drowsiness, depression, headaches, lethargy, confusion, and dizziness and lack of awareness in the backward and underdeveloped economies are causing hurdles in the cerebral palsy treatment market.



Various initiatives have been taken by the government to encourage the regulatory affairs in getting approvals for novel drugs, and insurance policies which are creating lucrative opportunities in the cerebral palsy treatment market.



The report segments the market based on drug type, disease type, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug type, it is classified into anticholinergics, anticonvulsants, antidepressants, and others. Based on disease type, it is classified into spastic cerebral palsy, dyskinetic cerebral palsy, ataxic cerebral palsy, and mixed cerebral palsy. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail stores and pharmacies, and online providers. Based on the region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Region wise, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in the cerebral palsy treatment market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to significant rise in investments as well as partnerships and collaborations.



Business expansions is the key strategy adopted by market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global cerebral palsy treatment market. The key companies profiled in the report include Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novartis, AbbVie Inc., Par Pharmaceutical, Allergan plc., Lannett Company, Inc.



