Worldwide Aerospace Robotics Industry to 2027 - Featuring ABB, Electroimpact, FANUC and General Electric Among Others

The global aerospace robotics market reached a value of US$ 2.82 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.45 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.82% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Aerospace robotics refers to the robots used for the assembly and maintenance of aircraft, satellites and space shuttles. They are commonly used for executing sensitive tasks, such as material handling, cutting, riveting, bolting, welding and fabrication of exterior and interior components of the aircraft. They are also utilized for detecting minute variations in the thickness, patency and integrity of aircraft skins, airfoils and paint coatings.
Aerospace robotics usually operate through articulated, cartesian, cylindrical, spherical, parallel and selective compliance articulated robot arm (SCARA) technologies. In comparison to the traditionally used manual systems, aerospace robotics solutions can perform repeated tasks with enhanced accuracy and offer consistent and speedy results. Space robotics also find extensive application for autonomously operating on new planetary surfaces.
Aerospace Robotics Market Trends:
Significant growth in the aerospace and aviation industries across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing requirement for automating various labor-intensive inspection, fiber placement, sealing and dispensing processes is providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the widespread production of narrow-body aircraft with lightweight and small-sized components is providing a thrust to the growth of the market.
Various technological advancements, such as the integration of robotics with 3D visualization, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies aid in improving human-robot collaboration and minimizing the turnaround time for the manufacturing processes. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with significant improvements in the cyber-physical system (CPS) with automated decision-making functionalities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
