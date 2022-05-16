Worldwide Aerospace Robotics Industry to 2027 - Featuring ABB, Electroimpact, FANUC and General Electric Among Others

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerospace robotics market reached a value of US$ 2.82 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.45 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.82% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Aerospace robotics refers to the robots used for the assembly and maintenance of aircraft, satellites and space shuttles. They are commonly used for executing sensitive tasks, such as material handling, cutting, riveting, bolting, welding and fabrication of exterior and interior components of the aircraft. They are also utilized for detecting minute variations in the thickness, patency and integrity of aircraft skins, airfoils and paint coatings.

Aerospace robotics usually operate through articulated, cartesian, cylindrical, spherical, parallel and selective compliance articulated robot arm (SCARA) technologies. In comparison to the traditionally used manual systems, aerospace robotics solutions can perform repeated tasks with enhanced accuracy and offer consistent and speedy results. Space robotics also find extensive application for autonomously operating on new planetary surfaces.



Aerospace Robotics Market Trends:

Significant growth in the aerospace and aviation industries across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing requirement for automating various labor-intensive inspection, fiber placement, sealing and dispensing processes is providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the widespread production of narrow-body aircraft with lightweight and small-sized components is providing a thrust to the growth of the market.

Various technological advancements, such as the integration of robotics with 3D visualization, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies aid in improving human-robot collaboration and minimizing the turnaround time for the manufacturing processes. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with significant improvements in the cyber-physical system (CPS) with automated decision-making functionalities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global aerospace robotics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, component, technology and application.



Breakup by Type:

Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Parallel

Others

Breakup by Component:

Controller

Arm Processor

End Effector

Camera and Sensors

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Traditional

Collaborative

Breakup by Application:

Drilling

Welding

Painting

Inspection

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Electroimpact Inc., FANUC Corporation, General Electric Company, Gudel Group AG, JH Robotics Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG (Midea Group), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Teradyne Inc. and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global aerospace robotics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aerospace robotics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aerospace robotics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aerospace Robotics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Articulated

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cartesian

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 SCARA

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Parallel

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Controller

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Arm Processor

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 End Effector

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Camera and Sensors

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Traditional

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Collaborative

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Drilling

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Welding

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Painting

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Inspection

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 ABB Ltd.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Electroimpact Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 FANUC Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 General Electric Company

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Gudel Group AG

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 JH Robotics Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 KUKA AG (Midea Group)

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Teradyne Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfzopo

Attachment