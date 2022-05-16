Global Robotic Total Stations Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Total Stations (RTS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global robotic total stations (RTS) market reached a value of US$ 736.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1136.3 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A robotic total station (RTS) refers to an electronic instrument that allows remote operation. It is extensively used to measure vertical and horizontal angles, surveying, excavating, and constructing dams and plant chimneys. It is utilized to perform calculations and inspection as it consists of a combination of an electronic distance meter and electronic theodolite.
RTS is an integrated system that consists of a microprocessor, integrated camera, and electronic data collector. It provides more accurate measurements, enhanced speed, quality assurance, reduced errors, and cost-effectiveness. RTS includes distance measurement, data processing, coordinate measurement, and angle measurement. It finds extensive application across various industries, such as utilities, mining, and construction.
Robotic Total Stations (RTS) Market Trends:
Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is a prime factor driving the market growth. RTS is widely used to increase productivity and accuracy as it significantly simplifies the construction layout process. In line with this, the increasing demand for robotic total stations for modernizing surveying tools and techniques for accurate calculation of coordinates, land surveying, and eliminating manual errors of recording and reading is driving the growth of the market.
Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and global positioning system (GPS) for real-time monitoring of productivity and safety, are providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the increasing product demand for accident investigation on highways, crime scene locations, and land investigations is positively impacting the market growth. Apart from this, the rapid product adoption in precision farming, transportation planning, highway and roadway management, and the increasing product demand by manufacturers for the development of smart cities are creating a positive outlook for the market.
