New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277163/?utm_source=GNW

V., and Sanofi.



The global injectable drug delivery devices market is expected to grow from $34.49 billion in 2021 to $38.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The market is expected to grow to $55.89 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.



The injectable drug delivery devices market consists of sales of conventional syringes, needle-free injectors, auto-injectors, and pen injectors. These are used for various routes of drug administration, such as intravenous, subcutaneous, intradermal, intraperitoneal, and intramuscular, and others to treat medical conditions ranging from cancer to autoimmune disorders.



The main types of injectable drug delivery devices are conventional injectable, pre-filled syringes, auto-injectors, and pen-injectors.The prefilled syringes are the packaging with the fixed needle that contains single-dose vaccines or other medications.



The injectable drug delivery devices offer applications such as autoimmune diseases, hormonal disorders, oncology, orphan diseases, pain management, respiratory therapy, and others that are used by various end-users such as hospitals and clinics, home healthcare settings, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, research laboratories, and others.



North America was the largest region in the injectable drug delivery devices market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the injectable drug delivery devices market.



The regions in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing preference for self-injection devices is driving the injectable drug delivery devices market.Self-injection devices are medical devices that can be used by the patient in-home setting for self-administration of the medication.



Self-injection devices include needle-free, auto, pen, and wearable injectors.These self-injectables were developed to provide the most adaptable device which has a high precision of drug delivery and is easy to use.



In addition, with the innovations in self-injectable devices, the acceptance of these products has increased over the past few years.BD Physioject is a disposable auto-injector, manufactured by Becton, Dickinson, and Company, which is clinically proven, reliable, and cost-effective specifically designed for self-injection of drugs by patients suffering from chronic diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, asthma, and osteoporosis.



The other companies currently involved in the self-injections market include Abbvie, Inc., 3M, Baxter, Gerresheimer AG, Pfizer Inc, and more. The advantages of self-injectable injections and increasing awareness of self-administration have increased the demand for self-injectable devices and will drive the injectable drug delivery devices market during the forecast period.



The emergence of alternative drug delivery devices to injectable drug delivery devices is negatively affecting the market.Injectable (parenteral) drug delivery is one of the widely used conventional drug delivery systems.



There are many alternative (painless) drug delivery systems such as nasal, transdermal, transmucosal, vaginal, anal, and others that are evolving.The selection of a drug delivery system depends on the drug release, absorption, distribution, metabolism, and elimination profile of the therapeutic agent to achieve the highest level of safety and efficacy from the drug.



Alternative drug delivery systems hold key importance in improving bioavailability, reducing toxicity, and safety elimination of drug which is administered to treat a particular disease.Growing disease-related complications, regular developments in drugs, and combinations of therapeutic agents are used to treat disease driving the need for alternative drug delivery systems.



There are some recent ongoing developments in the field of alternative drug delivery systems mainly in a nanoparticles-based delivery system, intracellular delivery system, neural delivery system, and many more. Thus, the emergence of alternative drug delivery methods limits the growth of the injectable drug delivery devices market.



The companies in injectable drug delivery devices are increasingly focusing on the manufacturing of auto-injectors.The auto-injectors are fully automated, highly customized, and reusable injectors that can be used by a patient to perform hundreds of injections.



Patients can control the speed of dose delivery to help minimize pain or discomfort during injection.These devices can adjust the speed and depth of the automatic injection.



For instance, LISA, a reusable auto-injector manufactured by Unilife corporation comes with an array of highly customizable features including Bluetooth LE connectivity, Wi-Fi or 3G connectivity, and pre-injection drug warming for target therapies. The injectable drug delivery technology market is expected to show significant growth in the coming years, due to various technological advancements and new product launches to improve the convenience and ease of administration of parenteral therapeutics.



The countries included in the injectable drug delivery devices market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277163/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________