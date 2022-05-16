Digital World Acquisition Corp. and Trump Media & Technology Group Announce Filling of a Registration Statement in Connection with their Proposed Business Combination

~ Filing represents significant milestone towards merger completion ~



~ Transaction expected to close in the second half of 2022 ~

MIAMI, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC), a special purpose acquisition company, and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (“TMTG”) announced today that DWAC has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) in connection with DWAC’s proposed business combination with TMTG.

On October 20, 2021, DWAC and TMTG entered into a definitive merger agreement, and today’s filing is a substantial step towards completing their de-SPAC. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to certain conditions.

The transaction is expected to provide TMTG approximately $1.25 billion of net proceeds at close, assuming no redemptions by DWAC stockholders. These proceeds will be used, among other things, to fund the development and growth of TMTG’s products—including the TruthSocial app.

About Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Digital World is a blank check company incorporated in December 2020 for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one of more companies. Digital World completed an Initial Public Offering in September 2021 and entered into a definitive merger agreement with TMTG in October 2021. To learn more, visit www.dwacspac.com.

About Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is a social media and technology company. TruthSocial, TMTG's first product, is a high-growth social media platform and a Big Tech alternative that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology. To learn more, visit www.tmtgcorp.com.

