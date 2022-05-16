FTI Consulting Strengthens Health Solutions Practice with Addition of Anne Winter

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Anne Winter as a Senior Managing Director within the Company’s Health Solutions practice, where she will focus on Medicaid managed care and the pharmaceutical industry.



Ms. Winter, who is based in Scottsdale, Ariz., has more than 25 years of experience in Medicaid policy and regulation, managed care, operational improvement, new market entry strategy, situational analyses, procurement, operational readiness reviews, capabilities assessments and pharmaceutical supply chain. She joins FTI Consulting from Health Management Associates, where she consulted with clients on Medicaid market strategy.

“Anne brings deep managed care operational knowledge to our growing practice,” said Charles Overstreet, Global Leader of the Health Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “Having led large-scale and transformational work with Medicaid managed care plans and pharmacy benefit managers over her more than two-decade career, Anne will help our clients navigate the operational and regulatory landscape presented by the Medicaid program as well as our other key product offerings.”

Ms. Winter’s experience includes working for the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, where she was responsible for Medicaid, managed care contracting, capitation rate setting and dual eligible policy. Prior to that, she worked at CVS Health, where she led regulatory compliance activities for the pharmacy benefit manager, which included operational assessments and working closely with clients on new regulation implementation. Ms. Winter also served as former Arizona Gov. Janet Napolitano’s Health Policy Advisor and worked in various roles at United Healthcare and Optum.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Winter said, “I look forward to working alongside my colleagues at FTI Consulting to help our clients develop and implement the strategic frameworks they need to expand their business footprint, mitigate risk and navigate the increasingly complex Medicaid environment.”

