Insights on the Bioanalytical Testing Services Global Market to 2027 - by Molecule Type, Test Type, Workflow and Region

The global bioanalytical testing services market reached a value of US$ 2.56 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 4.90 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.31% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Bioanalytical testing services are used for the quantitative determination of drugs concentration and their metabolites and pharmacodynamic biomarkers in biological fluids. These services include method validation for ensuring results that demonstrate accuracy, precision, selectivity, and stability and assure the accuracy of sample analysis results. Nowadays, they rely on developed and validated methods for detecting analytes and metabolites in a diversity of complex biological matrices. Some of these matrices are urine, serum, blood, saliva, plasma, breast milk, cell lysates, cell culture media, tissue homogenates, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and wastewater from pharmaceutical production.



Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Trends

The increasing occurrence of chronic health conditions worldwide on account of sedentary lifestyles and increasing consumption of fast food, along with the rising preferences for personalized medical treatments, represents one of the key factors influencing the market positively.

Additionally, biopharmaceutical companies are using bioanalytical testing services for validation of assays and drug development at both preclinical and clinical stages. Moreover, the global transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the lack of effective vaccines and treatments are driving the need for widespread screening and early detection. This has increased the usage of bioanalytical testing services for point-of-care (POC) diagnostic and controlling the spread and minimizing the resultant health and societal impact of the infection.

Apart from this, several companies are incorporating a wide range of innovative techniques to offer rapid high-volume analyses. These techniques generally include mass spectrometry, immunochemistry, Ultra-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC), automated sample preparation using robotics or turbulent flow, and large sample storage combined with bar code systems. This, in confluence with the improving healthcare infrastructure, is strengthening the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global bioanalytical testing services market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on molecule type, test type and workflow.



Breakup by Molecule Type:

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

LC-MS Studies

Immunoassays

Others

Breakup by Test Type:

ADME

In-Vivo

In-Vitro

PK

PD

Bioavailability

Bioequivalence

Others

Breakup by Workflow:

Sample Preparation

Protein Precipitation

Liquid-Liquid Extraction

Solid Phase Extraction

Sample Analysis

Hyphenated Technique

Chromatographic Technique

Electrophoresis

Ligand Binding Assay

Mass Spectrometry

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Almac Group, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Frontage Laboratories Inc., ICON plc, Intertek Group plc, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Pace Analytical Services LLC, PPD Inc., PRA Health Sciences, SGS SA, Syneos Health and Toxikon Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global bioanalytical testing services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bioanalytical testing services market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the molecule type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the workflow?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global bioanalytical testing services market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Molecule Type

6.1 Small Molecule

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Large Molecule

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 LC-MS Studies

6.2.2.2 Immunoassays

6.2.2.3 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Test Type

7.1 ADME

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Key Segments

7.1.2.1 In-Vivo

7.1.2.2 In-Vitro

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 PK

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 PD

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Bioavailability

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Bioequivalence

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Workflow

8.1 Sample Preparation

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Key Segments

8.1.2.1 Protein Precipitation

8.1.2.2 Liquid-Liquid Extraction

8.1.2.3 Solid Phase Extraction

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Sample Analysis

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Key Segments

8.2.2.1 Hyphenated Technique

8.2.2.2 Chromatographic Technique

8.2.2.3 Electrophoresis

8.2.2.4 Ligand Binding Assay

8.2.2.5 Mass Spectrometry

8.2.2.6 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

8.2.3 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Almac Group

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Frontage Laboratories Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 ICON plc

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Intertek Group plc

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Pace Analytical Services LLC

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 PPD Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 PRA Health Sciences

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 SGS SA

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Syneos Health

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Toxikon Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio



