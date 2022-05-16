Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Spectroscopy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global molecular spectroscopy market reached a value of US$ 6.25 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 8.23 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Molecular spectroscopy is identified as the subject of quantum physics that studies quantitative and qualitative characteristics of molecules through dispersion and interaction of electromagnetic radiations with various frequencies and energies. This procedure aids in producing an absorption pattern, or spectrum, in order to deduce compositional or structural information. On account of these properties, molecular spectroscopy is extensively employed in environmental testing, academic research, biotechnology, and food and beverage (F&B) assessments. At present, it is available in varying technology types, including nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), Raman, ultraviolet (UV)-visible, mass, infrared and near-infrared spectroscopy.



Molecular Spectroscopy Market Trends

The widespread adoption of molecular spectroscopy across various industrial verticals, such as food and beverage (F&B), biotechnology, and particularly the healthcare sector, for introducing several efficient and accurate hybrid imaging systems, such as computed tomography (CT) and positron emitted tomography (PET) devices, is primarily driving the market toward growth.

Moreover, rapid technological advancements in molecular spectroscopy and their widespread adoption in the pharmaceutical industry to discover newer molecules are also supporting the market growth. As compared to analytical techniques, they offer easier sample preparation and better outcomes from one single spectrum. In line with this, the rising environmental consciousness amongst consumers, along with numerous favorable initiatives undertaken by the government of several countries to promote the employment of molecular spectroscopy for environmental screening, treating wastewater and evaluating polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) levels to inhibit the depletion of natural resources are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Additionally, the rising usage of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy technology for implementing quality control, assessing the content purity, and determining the molecular structure of organic compounds is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as rising food safety concerns, significant expansion of the biotechnology industry, and the increasing application of Raman spectroscopy for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing are positively stimulating the market growth across the globe.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global molecular spectroscopy market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product type, technology and application.



Breakup by Product Type:

Consumables

Instruments

Breakup by Technology:

NMR Spectroscopy

Raman Spectroscopy

UV-Visible Spectroscopy

Mass Spectroscopy

Infrared Spectroscopy

Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

Others

Breakup by Application:

Pharmaceutical Applications

Food and Beverage Testing

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Applications

Environmental Testing

Academic Research

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Horiba Ltd., JASCO Inc., JEOL Ltd., Medtronic plc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and VIAVI Solutions Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global molecular spectroscopy market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global molecular spectroscopy market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global molecular spectroscopy market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Consumables

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Instruments

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 NMR Spectroscopy

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Raman Spectroscopy

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 UV-Visible Spectroscopy

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Mass Spectroscopy

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Infrared Spectroscopy

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Pharmaceutical Applications

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Food and Beverage Testing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Applications

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Environmental Testing

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Academic Research

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Bruker Corporation

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Hitachi Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Horiba Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 JASCO Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 JEOL Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Medtronic plc

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Merck KGaA

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Shimadzu Corporation

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 VIAVI Solutions Inc.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k43utu

Attachment