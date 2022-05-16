Edenshaw Developments Celebrates Groundbreaking at Westport Condos

Toronto, ON, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, leading Canadian condominium developer, Edenshaw Developments celebrated the groundbreaking of Westport Condos, a new landmark project located at 28 Ann Street in Port Credit, Mississauga.

The 22-storey, 359-unit condominium is situated adjacent to the Port Credit Mobility Hub and the future Mississauga LRT, a location which will offer seamless commutes across the GTA for residents. Westport Condos is surrounded by an array of restaurants and shops; waterfront trails, parks, marinas and conservation areas, which blend the serenity of nature with urban connectivity. Once completed, the building will include suites that range from one-bedrooms to three-bedroom units.

“We are thrilled to have broken ground once again in Port Credit,” says David McComb, President and CEO of Edenshaw Developments.“ From commencing the design and development of Westport Condos in 2019, to embarking on the construction of a now sold-out condominium residence is something to be celebrated. We are looking forward to our residents moving into their new homes and enjoying all the community has to offer.”

Designed by the award-winning IBI Group with interiors by Cecconi Simone, Westport is a contemporary address in a coveted location, with the best of Port Credit at its door. Slated for completion in 2024, once built, Westport Condos will feature 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space, including: a fitness facility and yoga studio; children's play area; co-working hub with a private boardroom, lounge and kitchen; roof-top terrace and fireside lounge; automated parcel storage, pet spa, outdoor dog run and more. The project also includes retail and commercial space found on the ground floor fronting on Ann Street.

Renderings of the development and high-res images of the groundbreaking are available upon request.

About Edenshaw Developments Limited

Edenshaw Developments was founded in 2009 by President and CEO David McComb, with a mission to craft elevated, innovative, and sustainable mixed-use residential communities in the Greater Toronto Area. Over the last 13 years, Edenshaw has established itself as one of Canada’s most trusted, progressive, and versatile boutique residential development firms. Striving to continuously build beyond expectation, Edenshaw leverages a comprehensive suite of development services to build communities for modern living, which pay homage to the past while looking towards the future. For more information about Edenshaw Developments, please visit https://www.edenshaw.com/ or follow Edenshaw on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedln, and Twitter