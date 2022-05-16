NowVertical Group Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Financial Webinar

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a big data, analytics and vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and services company, will announce its 2022 first-quarter financial results on Thursday, May 26, 2022, after the market close, followed by a webinar at 9:30 AM EDT (6:30 AM PDT) on Friday, May 27, 2022 to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.



NowVertical Group invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming webinar, where Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer, will discuss Q1 2022 results followed by a question-and-answer session.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is a big data, analytics and VI software and services company that is growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

