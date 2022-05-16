Amolyt Pharma Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ECE and ENDO

English French

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced that the company has had multiple abstracts accepted for presentation at the 2022 European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE), which is being held May 21-24 in Milan, Italy, and at the 2022 Endocrine Society Meeting (ENDO), which is being held June 11-14 in Atlanta, Georgia.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

2022 European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE) - May 21-24, Milan, Italy

Title: Dose-range analysis of the effects of the long-acting parathyroid hormone analog AZP-3601 versus PTH(1-34) delivered by daily injection or continuous infusion on blood calcium levels and bone metabolism in thyroparathyroidectomized (TPTX) rats. Format: Oral presentation Session: Oral Communications 8 - Calcium and Bone Date: Monday, May 23, 2022 Time: 1:10-1:20PM CEST





Title: AZP-3813, a Bicyclic 16-Amino Acid Peptide Antagonist of the Human Growth Hormone Receptor as a Potential New Treatment for Acromegaly Format: Poster Session: Pituitary and Neuroendocrinology Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022 Time: 9:40AM-7:00PM CEST





2022 Endocrine Society Meeting (ENDO) – June 11-14, Atlanta, Georgia



Title: Sustained Suppression of IGF1 with AZP-3813, a Bicyclic 16-Amino Acid Peptide Antagonist of the Human Growth Hormone Receptor and a Potential New Treatment for Acromegaly Format: Rapid Fire Poster Date: Monday, June 13, 2022 Time: 12:30PM-1:30PM





Title: AZP-3601, a long-acting parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog, normalizes blood calcium in thyroparathyroidectomized (TPTX) rats without causing deleterious changes in bone Format: Oral presentation Date: Monday, June 13, 2022 Time: 11:30AM–1:00PM EDT





Title: Living with an “Invisible disease”: A Qualitative Study with Patients with Hypoparathyroidism Date and time to be announced.



About AZP-3601



AZP-3601 is an investigational therapeutic peptide designed to target a specific conformation of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor in order to safely produce sustained and stable levels of calcium in the blood and thereby manage the symptoms of hypoparathyroidism, and to limit urine calcium excretion by restoring calcium reabsorption by the kidney, with the goal of consequently preventing chronic kidney disease. In addition to its unique receptor profile, AZP-3601 is also designed to have a short half-life to potentially preserve bone integrity, an important benefit, since the majority of patients are peri- and postmenopausal women with an increased risk of developing osteoporosis.

About AZP-3813

AZP-3813 is a small peptide growth hormone (GH) receptor antagonist (GHRA) being developed as a potential treatment for acromegaly to be used as an add-on therapy with somatostatin analogues (SSAs) for patients who do not adequately respond to SSAs alone. Acromegaly is a rare chronic endocrine disorder that is typically caused by an adenoma (benign tumor) of the pituitary that secretes abnormally high levels of GH, which results in excess production of IGF-1. AZP-3813 was identified and optimized through a research collaboration with PeptiDream and is being developed as a potential next-generation GHRA therapeutic.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team’s established expertise in therapeutic peptides to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its development portfolio includes AZP-3601, a long-acting PTH analog as a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit https://amolytpharma.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @AmolytPharma.

Media:

Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.

LifeSci Communications

ccecchini@lifescicomms.com

+1.646.876.5196

Investors:

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

+1.617.430.7577