Reflect Scientific Inc. Releases First Quarter 2022 Financials

OREM, Utah, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022.



“The first quarter of 2022 showed an increase of 34% in revenue and a 51% increase in income from operations over the same period last year. The marketing emphasis on the growing cryogenic freezing and storage market is paying off for Reflect,” stated Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific.

The following unaudited table summarizes revenue, cost of goods sold, and operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Increase

(Decrease) Revenue $ 753,576 $ 562,362 $ 191,214 Cost of Goods Sold 234,289 143,795 90,494 Gross Profit 519,287 418,567 100,720 Operating expenses: Salaries and wages 170,279 136,604 33,675 Research and development expense 25,325 8,697 16,628 General and administrative expense 117,178 136,763 (19,585 ) Total operating expenses 312,782 282,064 30,718 Income (loss) from operations 206,505 136,503 70,002 Other income (expense) - *111,265 (111,386 ) Net income (loss) $ 206,505 $ 247,768 $ (41,263 )

*Covid-19 Paycheck Protection Program loan one time event

