Delta 9 Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the three-month period ending March 31, 2022.

Q1, 2022 Highlights:

The Company announced closing of transformative retail acquisition acquiring 17 cannabis retail stores in Edmonton, Alberta from Uncle Sam’s Cannabis Ltd. Delta 9 now has 35 operating retail stores and is a leading retailer of cannabis products in Canada. The Company expects the Uncle Sam’s Transaction to be accretive in 2022 and 2023 before synergies. The acquisition represents an attractive revenue multiple of approximately 0.68x annualized revenue.

The Company completed a strategic financing of $10 million with Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) by way of a convertible debenture that matures on March 30, 2025 and bears an interest rate of 10% per annum. The Sundial Debenture is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.35 per common share.

The Company announced closing of a $32 million Credit Facility with connect First Credit Union. The credit facility consists of a $23 million commercial mortgage, a $5 million M&A facility, and a $4 million working capital line of credit. The term of the facility is for 5 years and amortized over a 12-year period. The funds will be used to pay down $11.2 million in existing debt and $11.8 million for the Company’s existing $11.8 million convertible debenture due July 2022. To our knowledge, the new 4.55% fixed interest rate we are paying is among the most competitive rates established by any public cannabis company to date.



Financial Highlights for Q1, 2022:

Net revenue of $12.5 million versus $13.2 million for the three-month period ending March 31, 2021.

Gross profit, before changes in the fair value of biological assets, of $3.0 million versus $3.7 million for the three-month period ending March 31, 2021.

Net income (loss) from operations of $(2.9) million versus $(3.2) million for the three-month period ending March 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (loss) was $(1.7) million versus Adjusted EBITDA of $6,199 for the three-month period ending March 31, 2021.

The Company reported earnings per share of ($0.04) for the three-month period ending March 31, 2022.

The Company reported a strong financial position, with a cash position of $11.5 million, working capital of $15 million, and total assets of $106.9 million.

"Delta 9 recorded a transformative first quarter of 2022, closing on our 17-store acquisition of Uncle Sam’s Cannabis as well as a $42 million balance sheet re-structuring through a $10 million strategic investment and $32 million credit facility,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “In the first quarter of 2022 we saw a degree of seasonality and industry headwinds relating to supply chain issues and overall weakness in the Canadian cannabis market affecting our business and impacting sequential revenue growth; however, we remain bullish that the remainder of 2022 looks to be a promising year for Delta 9.”

Summary of Quarterly Results:

Consolidated Statement of

Net Income (Loss) Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Revenue $16,750,695 $15,192,268 $17,120,932 $12,479,577 Cost of Sales 11,817,720 10,425,214 12,247,951 9,515,096 Gross Profit Before Unrealized Gain From Changes In Biological Assets 4,932,975 4,767,054 4,872,981 2,964,481 Unrealized gain from changes in fair value of biological assets (Net) (42,861) 1,690,676 (1,853,245) 874,293 Gross Profit $4,890,114 $6,457,730 $3,019,736 $3,838,774 Expenses General and Administrative 2,742,066 3,687,945 2,972,633 3,810,316 Sales and Marketing 2,537,879 2,649,302 3,212,250 2,713,630 Share Based Compensation 413,716 175,514 371,433 246,944 Total Operating Expenses $5,693,661 $6,512,761 $6,556,316 $6,770,890 Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)1 1,199,876 191,056 613,562 (1,694,529) Income (Loss) from Operations $(803,547) $(55,031) $(3,536,580) $(2,932,116) Other Income/ Expenses (736,367) (788,741) (1,622,996) (1,189,730) Net Income (Loss) $(1,138,899) $(843,772) $(5,159,576) $(4,121,846) Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(0.01) $(0.01) $(0.05) $(0.04)

A comprehensive discussion of Delta 9’s financial position and results of operations is provided in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 filed on SEDAR and can be found at www.sedar.com .



Q1 Results 2022 Conference Call



Delta 9 has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The conference call will be hosted May 16, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time by John Arbuthnot, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Lawson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period.

Date May 16, 2022 Time 12:00 p.m. ET Dial in # 1-888-886-7786 - Toll free North America Replay information: 1-877-674-6060 Replay Password 033301# Available until June 16, 2022

