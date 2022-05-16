Jindal Healthcare Partnerships Are Improving Revenue Cycle Outcomes

Houston, TX, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many medical practices are looking for a collaborative partner who can deliver consistent and profitable revenue cycle outcomes. Jindal Healthcare strives to be that partner in the healthcare industry. Using workflow automation, business intelligence, and consistent performance tracking, the team at Jindal Healthcare has drastically improved the overall revenue cycle performance of several medical practices and put them on a path toward long-term success. Due to Jindal’s unique hybrid partnering model, the company was able to see substantial growth in 2020 and 2021 even as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the healthcare landscape.

A distinct asset of Jindal Healthcare is the use of a proprietary tool called HealthX. Since its development the company has seen increased efficiencies, quality, and overall productivity within the workflows of their clients. They have been successful with the development of this powerful data tool that aids in workflow automation, business intelligence, revenue prediction, and consistent performance.

Unlike the legacy systems widely used in healthcare, HealthX works as a dashboard and extracts vital data and insights that providers cannot typically see. These insights drive productivity, identify areas of need and growth, and help streamline the workflow process to yield higher revenue.

Since the company started in 2010, the driving force of Jindal Healthcare has been to take the work off the shoulders of the providers and allow them to focus on patient care and satisfaction. While many companies want to work with large hospital providers, Jindal identified a lack of support for smaller physician groups and decided to fill that need. The company primarily works with groups ranging from 5-150 physicians. By focusing on this niche, Jindal Healthcare has carved itself out as a leader and valuable support for these smaller provider entities.

The minds behind Jindal Healthcare have expertise in many areas of business development, revenue cycle management, technology, analytics, data insight expertise, and process management and improvement. Jindal Healthcare CEO and founder Sanjiv Garg describes himself as a ‘serial entrepreneur.’ Sanjiv has started several other businesses, including JindalX which he founded 21 years ago. Creating a name for JindalX as a global service company, he has built several successful brands including multiple outsourcing companies, an iron ore mine, steam plants, and water and oil emulsification machines. About 5 years ago, he became aware of the need for revenue cycle management in healthcare and decided to apply his already successful business approach to that industry.

Sanjiv Garg, CEO and Founder, Jindal Healthcare

Madhav Garg works as the Chief Growth Officer for Jindal Healthcare and brings to the table years of financial and data expertise. His primary focus is on the development and advancement of the HealthX tool. As he puts it, HealthX is his ‘baby,’ and he has spent years working on perfecting its structures and processes to create the powerful system it is today.

Madhav Garg, Chief Growth Officer, Jindal Healthcare

Jindal Healthcare operates with a "best-in-class" approach, they want to be the best at what they do to help health care providers provide the best care and are willing to put the work in to guarantee results.