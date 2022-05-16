Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: “SOPA”) to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 2022 Global Investment Conference May 23-26, 2022

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Society Pass Incorporated (SoPa) (Nasdaq: “SOPA”), a leading Southeast Asia-based loyalty and e-commerce ecosystem, announced today that Company Founder, Chairman, and CEO Dennis Nguyen has been invited to present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, to be held on May 22-26, 2022. The in-person venue for the event is the Fontainebleau Hotel located at 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL.

Mr. Nguyen will host a company presentation and answer questions from investors, as well as participate in 1-on-1 investor meetings over four days.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/globalconference ) to register for the conference. Over 500 corporate presentations & panels are available during May 22-26, 2022.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: May 22-26, 2022

Location: Virtual to start on-demand on May 24 at 7:00 A.M. (ET) or in-person location date/time at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, Fl.

About Society Pass

Society Pass is a loyalty and data marketing ecosystem that operates multiple e-commerce and lifestyle platforms across its key markets. Its business model focuses on collecting user data through the expected circulation of its universal loyalty points, Society Points. It seamlessly connects consumers and merchants across multiple product and service categories fostering organic loyalty. Since its inception, SoPa has amassed over 1.6 million registered consumers and over 5,500 registered merchants/brands on its platform. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture with cutting edge components to effectively scale and support its Platform’s consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass provides merchants with #HOTTABBIZ and #HOTTABPOS - a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management, user profile analytics, and convenient financial support packages for small and medium-sized enterprises.

In addition, SoPa operates Leflair.com, Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform, Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines, and Handycart.vn, a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Hanoi, Vietnam.

For more information, please check out: http://thesocietypass.com/.

Media contact

PRecious Communications for SoPa

sopa@preciouscomms.com

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com.