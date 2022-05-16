STEPC protocol combines Web3, NFTs, and Mobile Application that integrates the Move-To-Earn mechanism.

Singapore, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEPC has developed as an application combined with NFT, GameFi and SocialFi elements where users are rewarded in $STC/NFTs by walking, moving, doing exercise, and completing in-app challenges. They are a next-generation team dedicated to creating new solutions that enhance people's lifestyles. StepC is built around an essential daily activity for most people, and users equip themselves with NFTs in the form of Sneakers. Anyone can use and participate in StepC. More specifically: users don't need to understand NFT or Crypto to get started. To burn those calories is all they need to know to begin using StepC.





The platform's objective is to build a robust app platform and ecosystem that will attract millions of new people into the world of cryptocurrency through the development of various applications. It should be simple for people to experience the power of crypto and make a big difference in their lives. StepC's vision is to become one of the top 3 apps, Move-To-Earn. They always work hard for their purpose. They aim to expand and spread their application as a health statement and health vision, enabling as many people as possible to view the facts about their health.

Furthermore, the StepC team intends to build a vast and sustainable ecosystem in the form of a never-before-seen play to earn platform. They will connect real-world user profiles with their virtual-world identities, and we will play an essential part in all future meta-verses. It enables individuals to stay on track as they attempt to create better behavioral adjustments today.

The services STEPC provides are as follows:

StepC is dedicated to encouraging individuals to have healthy and active lifestyles.

StepC monitors its users' walking and running performance daily to create a detailed fitness plan.

StepC connects one's everyday essentials to web 3.0. This program is also compatible with a wide range of devices, allowing users to effortlessly monitor their daily heart rate while also supporting them in improving their health.

StepC saves the journey path so that it may be combined into an image mode, and people can convert to NFT, turn it into their valuable asset and trade on a different marketplace.

Move To Earn Strategy

Move to Earn is a form that allows users to benefit from their physical activities, including walking, brisk walking, and running. These movements will be recorded via GPS tracking, and data from motion and health sensors will be incorporated into the program, which people can easily access on their phones. StepC is a mobile application with Social-Fi and Game-Fi components.



StepC's move to earn concept will be a step forward in bringing everyone closer to blockchain technology in an exceedingly easy method that everyone can accomplish. The platform generates $STC. When it comes to StepC, users need to download the program, equip their own sports shoes in the form of NFT, and select the move-to-earn modes that are best for their health and profit demands

