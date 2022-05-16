Brascan Announces Approval of OTC Listing and DTC by US Authorities and Attendance at the Annual Baie Verte Mining Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brascan Gold Inc. (CSE:BRAS) (“Brascan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares (the “Shares”) were approved for trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “BRCGF” in the United States, operated by the OTC Markets Group. The Shares commenced trading on the OTCQB on March 16, 2022 and will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “BRAS”. The Company is also pleased to announce that the Shares have been approved for eligibility for book-entry and depository services through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) in the United States, which will facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of the Shares.



Balbir Johal, CEO of the Company, stated: “Listing on the OTC and obtaining DTC allows Americans to trade Brascan (OTC:BRCGF) in the United States. The Company is in talks with reputable market awareness groups that can market Brascan to American investors.”

The Company also announces that representatives from the Company will be in attendance at the 33rd annual Baie Verte Mining Conference in Baie Verte, Newfoundland on Friday, June 3, 2022 and Saturday, June 4, 2022. The Company has optioned five gold properties in Baie Verte with exploration programs scheduled to commence in June.

The Company’s technical team will be making a site visit to examine critical minerals, ilmenite (titanium dioxide) and aggregate properties. The Company has a wholly owned subsidiary, Brascan Aggregates Inc., prepared to make acquisitions, subject to due diligence of the team working with Shoreline Aggregates Inc. based in Baie Verte.

Mr. Johal further stated: “In light of the new super flow tax shelter focused on critical minerals (CEE+CMETC), Brascan has decided to diversify its mandate to explore copper, cobalt, nickel, lithium, graphite and rare earth elements such as scandium and vanadium.”

About the Company

The Company is a gold exploration issuer based in Vancouver, BC. The Company holds options over the Middle Arm Fault, Black Cat, Birchy Lake and Mountain Pond properties, located in the Baie Verte region of the North of Newfoundland and the Miguel’s Lake property, located in central Newfoundland. The Company also holds an option over the Alegre project in Pará state in northeastern Brazil.

For more information, investors should review the Company’s filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Balbir Johal

Director

Telephone: 604 812 1747

Email: bjohal75@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the effect of DTC eligibility, marketing of Brascan in the US markets, attendance at the Baie Verte Mining Conference, the technical team making site visits, Brascan Aggregates Inc. making acquisitions and Brascan’s plans to diversify are "forward-looking information". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.