WEL Companies Expands its Footprint in Georgia

MCDONOUGH, Ga., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEL Companies, a family owned, leader in refrigerated transportation and warehousing, is excited to announce it has expanded its footprint in Georgia with a 200,000 sq.ft. Food-Grade Warehouse.



This addition to WEL, just off 1-75, offers Kitting, Co-Packing, Re-Packing, and Dry warehouse storage. On-Site Amenities include: 24/7 Security, Upgraded Inventory/WMS systems, and a Refrigerated Cooler. The expansion will also bring about 20 new position openings.

"This facility is a natural next step in the WEL offering as we continue to grow our presence in the Southeast region. We are excited to expand in the dry-goods space with this easy-to-access location right in the heart of Georgia.” John Voner-Senior Vice President of 3PL Operations

“Being conveniently located along I-75 in Henry County gives us a unique advantage in coupling convenience and capability. We are looking forward to creating new partnerships in an area that has been great to us over the years.” David Johnson-Georgia Area Manager

The expansion comes as just one of many developments WEL has made in the past year to increase and strengthen its offerings and remain as a leader in the supply chain solutions space.

About WEL Companies

WEL Companies is an industry leader in the temperature-controlled shipping, warehousing, and logistics spaces. Family owned for over 45 years, WEL has continued to grow and now operates over 488,000 sq.ft. of warehousing space and 400+ tractors throughout the country with terminals in WI, IL, PA, OK, GA, and FL. For more information on WEL Companies please visit or follow at: www.welcompanies.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

